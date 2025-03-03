Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: Full list of Jayden Daniels’ team's selections

The Washington Commanders enjoyed a strong debut season under head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2024. With a 12-5 record, the team advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Washington needs reinforcement at a number of positions this offseason if it hopes to make another push for the Super Bowl in 2025. April's draft will continue to give the Commanders the long-term personnel influx they have been seeking for many years.

The team has plenty of decisions to make as the draft draws near, whether it is to strengthen their shaky offensive line, give Daniels another weapon after the recent signing of Deebo Samuel, or both. The next few weeks will be crucial in deciding the team's course going into 2025.

The spots at which Washington will select players in April and the team's 2025 draft capital will be assessed here.

What rounds are the Washington Commanders' draft picks in 2025?

The Washington Commanders acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Saturday. While the move won't be official until the start of the new league year on March 12, it has already reduced Washington's draft capital this year.

Of course, the team might still want to add more to their picks as there are still ways to increase the number of picks in the 2025 draft, but as it stands, they only have six picks.

Here are the positions of the Commanders' six draft selections for next month:

1) Round 1, Pick 29

2) Round 2, Pick 61

3) Round 3, Pick 79 (via Miami Dolphins)

4) Round 6, Pick 207

5) Round 7, Pick 238 (via Denver Broncos)

6) Round 7, Pick 250 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

When the Washington Commanders acquired CB Marshon Lattimore in a trade last year, they sent the New Orleans Saints Round 3, 4 and 6 selections. They also received a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal, but they have since traded that pick to the Niners in exchange for Deebo Samuel.

The Commanders will not be awarded any compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft as they didn't lose any high-market value unrestricted free agents last year.

Who did the Washington Commanders select in the 2024 draft?

The Washington Commanders selected the nine players listed below in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU

Round 2 (No. 36 overall) - Defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Round 2 (No. 50 overall, via Philadelphia Eagles) - Cornerback Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Round 2 (No. 53 overall, via Philadelphia Eagles) - Tight end Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Round 3 (No. 67 overall) - Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman, TCU

Round 3 (No. 100 overall) - Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Round 5 (No. 139 overall) - Linebacker Jordan Magee, Temple

Round 5 (No. 161 overall, via Philadelphia Eagles) - Safety Dominique Hampton, Washington

Round 7 (No. 222 overall) - Linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

