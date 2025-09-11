  • home icon
  Washington Commanders injury report: Latest on Jayden Daniels, Austin Ekeler, Noah Brown, and more for Week 2

Washington Commanders injury report: Latest on Jayden Daniels, Austin Ekeler, Noah Brown, and more for Week 2

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 11, 2025 12:30 GMT
Washington Commanders v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders injury report: Latest on Jayden Daniels, Austin Ekeler, Noah Brown, and more for Week 2

The Washington Commanders will make the trip to Lambeau Field to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Both teams picked up wins in their opening week, and they'll look to pick up another vital victory at the start of the campaign.

The Commanders will have a quick turnaround after starting the season with a Sunday game. With that in mind, let's look at the team's injury report.

Washington Commanders Week 2 injury report

Jayden Daniels' injury status

According to Yahoo Sports, the Washington Commanders have "zero concerns" over Jayden Daniels' wrist injury. The Commanders listed Daniels as a full participant in Tuesday's estimated report.

Daniels played every offensive snap in his side's victory on Sunday. He racked up a stat line of 233 passing yards, one touchdown, 11 carries, and 68 rushing yards in a 21-6 win over the Brian Daboll-led Giants.

Daniels was ever-present in his rookie season, and he's looking to keep up the good form in Year 2. He'll feature on Thursday barring any pregame occurrence.

Austin Ekeler's injury status

According to Prize Picks, Austin Ekeler has been a limited participant in this week's training sessions. The RB1 is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he has limited time to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday Night Football.

The report indicates that Ekeler is currently projected to play in Week 2, unless a different update is communicated before the start of the game. If he does, he'll look to improve on his Week 1 stat line of six carries for 26 rushing yards.

Noah Brown's injury status

According to Rotowire, Noah Brown is dealing with a knee injury ahead of Thursday's game. Brown has been limited in training all week in the lead-up to the game.

The report states that the wide receiver still stands a good chance of playing against the Packers. He racked up a stat line of two catches and 27 receiving yards off three targets in the win against the New York Giants.

Tress Way's injury status

According to CBS Sports, Trees Way will likely play against the Green Bay Packers. Way is dealing with a back injury, but Dan Quinn implied the punter will be available to play on Thursday.

Way suffered the injury in the win against the New York Giants. However, Quinn's confidence in him featuring will bode well for the team's chance against the Packers.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

