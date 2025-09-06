Washington Commanders injury report Week 1: Latest on Noah Brown, Dorance Armstrong, Marcus Mariota, and more

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 06, 2025 20:31 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon to begin their 2025 season. They will be hoping to win against a divisional rival to help set the tone for the team after a successful 2024 season.

The Commanders defeated the Giants in both of their meeting last season. Since Brian Daboll's team is expected to seek revenge, this game promises to be an exciting one.

Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the Washington Commanders' injury report to see if any key players will be sidelined.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Noah Brown (knee), kicker Matt Gay (illness) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (Achilles) were the five players who appeared on the Washington Commanders' injury report this week ahead of the team's opening game against the New York Giants. However, none of them received an injury designation on Friday's final injury report.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn declared in his news conference on Friday that every member of the team is fit and ready to go for their Week 1 contest.

Noah Brown's injury update

Noah Brown dealt with injuries for most of training camp and preseason, but Dann Quinn confirmed that the receiver's rehabilitation was going well before the Commanders' Week 3 preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old veteran wide receiver resumed practice with Washington this week for the first time in a while, participating in two of the team's three practice sessions in a limited capacity. He was not assigned an injury designation, suggesting that he performed convincingly enough in the week to receive medical clearance for the Week 1 game.

Brown is unlikely to see many actions in the Commanders' offense on Sunday with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel fit and ready to play, but the fact that he is back to full fitness is a positive development for the group.

Dorance Armstrong's injury update

Dorance Armstrong's knee ailment kept him from participating fully in the Commanders' practices on Wednesday and Thursday, but he recovered well enough to log a full participation on Friday. He will be ready to start on Sunday.

Last season was Armstrong's first year with the Commanders after signing a three-year contract. In 16 games in 2024, he recorded 39 tackles, 20 solo tackles, five sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles.

Marcus Mariota's injury update

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed most of training camp due to Achilles tendinitis, informed reporters last month that he was recovering well. He explained that the goal was to have himself ready for the season opener against the New York Giants.

The precise time Mariota sustained the injury remains unknown. However, he went from taking individual drills at the start of training camp to being entirely absent for many weeks.

Mariota is not carrying any injury designations into the Week 1 game after practicing fully for the Commanders this week. He is expected to assume his typical role as Washington's second-string QB behind Jayden Daniels on Sunday.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

bell-icon Manage notifications