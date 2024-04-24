Washington Commanders mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Dan Quinn in 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are able to hit the rest button this offseason. They have hired defensive specialist Dan Quinn as their new coach and own the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In theory, it puts them in the perfect place to draft the guy they feel is their franchise QB, which also gives Quinn the chance to pick his own guy under center. He will never be left wondering how things could have been if he’d been able to draft a top-end QB.

Many coaches never get this opportunity, but Quinn has. His time in Atlanta can be viewed as a success, but he never truly recovered from that Super Bowl collapse.

His work with Dallas’ defense has been brilliant, although again, it was a team that couldn’t get over the line and eventually embarrassed themselves in the postseason.

The NFL has given Quinn another chance at a head coaching position, and it will be interesting to see what he does in his first draft in charge.

Obviously, the primary need is at QB, it’s almost impossible to envisage a scenario where the Commanders don’t draft a QB at #2, and it’s even less likely that they trade down to secure more value.

Once they’ve taken a quarterback, Washington needs to protect him and have a massive gap at offensive tackle. If Quinn can swing for the fences and get a QB and an OT with his first two selections, the Commanders’ draft can be seen as a serious success.

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Commanders mock draft: Best-case scenario

Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft simulator has provided us with a best-case scenario for the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams will almost certainly go to the Chicago Bears at No. 1, but the Commanders have a choice to make between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

Daniels has shot up draft boards as his performances have improved over his final two years at LSU, and he displays incredible football IQ when in the pocket. He's a patient passer who knows just when to let the ball go, and you could argue he is the most pro-ready QB in this class, with Williams coming with a lot of off-field uncertainty.

Washington taking Daniels here would be an astute move. He isn’t panicked by pass rushers, keeping his eyes firmly locked downfield, but it remains to be seen if that translates to the NFL where pass rushers are somewhat more dominant.

Washington needs a franchise QB, and the team feel as though Daniels is exactly that and select him at no.2. Next comes the process of protecting that asset and move to select Roger Rosengarten out of Washington with their next pick.

Rosengarten is a large, athletic tackle who's exceptional in pass protection. He’s going to keep Daniels upright and in control of offensive drives.

The duo needs to become the fulcrum of the Commanders’ offense, especially when you have Dan Quinn to focus on the defensive side of the ball. Offensive play calling isn’t his specialty and will need to trust in both Daniels, Rosengarten and offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, to make things happen on that side of the ball.

Quinn then gets to add his ideas to the defense with the selections of Kamari Lassiter at CB, Ruke Orhorhoro at DT and Trevin Wallace at linebacker.

These three selections represent great value for the Commanders and vastly improve their defense going into the 2024 season.

Lassiter is a physical corner who shows flashes of individual dominance in battles against receivers. There aren’t many flaws in his game. He'a adept at getting vertical to knock a pass out of the air or even make a pick, and the Washington secondary is a lot stronger with him in it.

Orhorhoro is an interesting player in this draft class. He has the explosive fundamentals to go much higher than the third-round, but teams appear a little put off for some reason. He could become a dominant force on a young Washington defensive line, and Dan Quinn is going to love his effort plays.

Wallace is an athletic linebacker who covers the entire width of the field, with his cone of vision right up there with any defender in this draft class. He’s going to make strong hits and force teams to think twice about throwing over the middle.

Malik Mustapha could develop from a safety into a linebacker too, with his ability to tackle eye-catching. Quinn has to be incredibly happy with this defensive return after securing offensive stars early on.

Here’s how the selection played out in full:

· Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

· Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

· Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

· Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

· Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

· Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

· Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

· Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

· Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

Commanders mock draft: Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario for the Washington Commanders sees the team panic about the prospects at quarterback and refuse to select any of the elite three prospects at that position.

If you are unsure about selecting a QB, that’s okay, but you have to draft out of the #2 slot and secure future draft value. In this instance the Commanders elect to choose Joe Alt to play at offensive tackle with the second overall pick.

Alt is the best offensive tackle in the draft, but the issue here is not trading down to build your roster, especially with the likelihood that Alt would have been there at four or five if you’d traded out of your original position.

Troy Franklin is then selected, but if there isn’t anyone to pass him the ball then you’re going to have a problem.

Selecting Michael Penix Jr. makes little sense. If you aren’t sold on Jayden Daniels, you can’t claim to be sold on Michael Penix Jr. This isn’t the best use of the draft capital that the Washington franchise has.

Going in this direction would put the fans on edge and immediately put pressure on the Dan Quinn regime, something which doesn’t help anybody.

Here’s the picks in full:

· Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

· Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

· Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

· Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh

· Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

· Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

· Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

· Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State

· Patrick McMorris, S, California