  • Washington Commanders schedule 2025: Dates Time TV Channel Opponents & Season Outlook

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 14, 2025 18:24 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Washington Commanders schedule 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Washington Commanders nearly qualified for their first Super Bowl since 1991, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. With new reinforcements for the 2025 season, the Commanders aim for another Super Bowl attempt this year.

Below is the schedule for the 2025 NFL season for the Commanders.

Washington Commanders Schedule 2025 and Opponents

The Washington Commanders - who will play the New York Giants at home in Week 1 - have an opportunity to start the season well. In 2024, the Commanders swept the Giants in two games.

Per reports, Washington will face Dallas on Christmas Day in what is expected to be an exciting matchup. It's also interesting that the Commanders's home game against the Eagles - another division rival - is scheduled just five days before the game against the Cowboys.

In addition, Washington will meet Miami on November 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. That game will mark the first time the NFL will host a regular-season game in Spain.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1TBDNew York GiantsTBDTBD
2TBDGreen Bay PackersTBDAmazon Prime
3TBDTBDTBDTBD
4TBDTBDTBDTBD
5TBDTBDTBDTBD
6TBDChicago BearsTBDESPN
7TBDTBDTBDTBD
8TBDTBDTBDTBD
9TBDTBDTBDTBD
10TBDTBDTBDTBD
11Nov. 16Miami Dolphins9:30 AMNFL Network
12TBDTBDTBDTBD
13TBDDenver BroncosTBDNBC
14TBDTBDTBDTBD
15TBDNew York GiantsTBDTBD
16Dec. 20Philadelphia EaglesTBDFOX
17Dec. 25Dallas CowboysTBDNetflix
18TBDPhiladelphia EaglesTBDTBD
Washington Commanders Home Schedule 2025

After playing nine home games in 2024, the Washington Commanders will host one game fewer in 2025. The teams Washington will play at home this year are the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
1TBDNew York GiantsTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
16Dec. 20Philadelphia EaglesTBDFOX
17Dec. 25Dallas CowboysTBDNetflix
Washington Commanders Away Schedule 2025

In 2025, the Washington Commanders will play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
2TBDGreen Bay PackersTBDAmazon Prime
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
15TBDNew York GiantsTBDTBD
18TBDPhiladelphia EaglesTBDTBD
Washington Commanders 2025 Season Outlook

The Washington Commanders are approaching the 2025 season with big expectations following quarterback Jayden Daniels's significant contribution to their 12-5 record last year. However, they will have a difficult test in 2025 as they are scheduled to play against the Chiefs and Eagles, among other strong opponents.

The Commanders's overall roster talent still makes them strong contenders to at least make the playoffs for the second straight season this year, despite potential difficulties brought on by a more difficult schedule. The team's confidence must have skyrocketed following last year's successful run, and there's little reason to doubt that upward trend won't continue into 2025.

