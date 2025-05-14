Washington Commanders schedule 2025: Dates Time TV Channel Opponents & Season Outlook

The Washington Commanders nearly qualified for their first Super Bowl since 1991, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. With new reinforcements for the 2025 season, the Commanders aim for another Super Bowl attempt this year.

Ad

Below is the schedule for the 2025 NFL season for the Commanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Commanders Schedule 2025 and Opponents

The Washington Commanders - who will play the New York Giants at home in Week 1 - have an opportunity to start the season well. In 2024, the Commanders swept the Giants in two games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Per reports, Washington will face Dallas on Christmas Day in what is expected to be an exciting matchup. It's also interesting that the Commanders's home game against the Eagles - another division rival - is scheduled just five days before the game against the Cowboys.

Ad

Trending

In addition, Washington will meet Miami on November 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. That game will mark the first time the NFL will host a regular-season game in Spain.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 TBD New York Giants TBD TBD 2 TBD Green Bay Packers TBD Amazon Prime 3 TBD TBD TBD TBD 4 TBD TBD TBD TBD 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD 6 TBD Chicago Bears TBD ESPN 7 TBD TBD TBD TBD 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 9 TBD TBD TBD TBD 10 TBD TBD TBD TBD 11 Nov. 16 Miami Dolphins 9:30 AM NFL Network 12 TBD TBD TBD TBD 13 TBD Denver Broncos TBD NBC 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD 15 TBD New York Giants TBD TBD 16 Dec. 20 Philadelphia Eagles TBD FOX 17 Dec. 25 Dallas Cowboys TBD Netflix 18 TBD Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD

Ad

Washington Commanders Home Schedule 2025

After playing nine home games in 2024, the Washington Commanders will host one game fewer in 2025. The teams Washington will play at home this year are the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 TBD New York Giants TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 16 Dec. 20 Philadelphia Eagles TBD FOX 17 Dec. 25 Dallas Cowboys TBD Netflix



Ad

Washington Commanders Away Schedule 2025

In 2025, the Washington Commanders will play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 2 TBD Green Bay Packers TBD Amazon Prime TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 15 TBD New York Giants TBD TBD 18 TBD Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD

Ad

Washington Commanders 2025 Season Outlook

The Washington Commanders are approaching the 2025 season with big expectations following quarterback Jayden Daniels's significant contribution to their 12-5 record last year. However, they will have a difficult test in 2025 as they are scheduled to play against the Chiefs and Eagles, among other strong opponents.

The Commanders's overall roster talent still makes them strong contenders to at least make the playoffs for the second straight season this year, despite potential difficulties brought on by a more difficult schedule. The team's confidence must have skyrocketed following last year's successful run, and there's little reason to doubt that upward trend won't continue into 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know