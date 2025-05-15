Washington Commanders schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Washington Commanders were one of the feel-good stories of the 2024 season. They posted a 12-5 regular-season record and made it to the playoffs. They reached the NFC championship game before being defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders will now enter the 2025 season with the intention of building on their deep postseason run from the previous campaign. With the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.
Washington Commanders 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 7 vs. New York Giants
Week 2: September 11 at Green Bay Packers
Week 3: September 21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: September 28 at Atlanta Falcons
Week 5: October 5 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6: October 13 vs. Chicago Bears
Week 7: October 19 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 8: October 27 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9: November 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 10: November 9 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 11: November 16 at Miami Dolphins (in Madrid, Spain)
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: November 30 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14: December 7 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 15: December 14 at New York Giants
Week 16: December 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17: December 25 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Christmas)
Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Commanders vs. Giants
Prediction: 18-15
Week 2: Commanders at Packers
Prediction: 16-18
Week 3: Commanders vs. Raiders
Prediction: 31-20
Week 4: Commanders at Falcons
Prediction: 18-30
Week 5: Commanders at Chargers
Prediction: 22-16
Week 6: Commanders vs. Bears
Prediction: 15-19
Week 7: Commanders at Cowboys
Prediction: 27-25
Week 8: Commanders at Chiefs
Prediction: 32-26
Week 9: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 24-16
Week 10: Commanders vs. Lions
Prediction: 17-25
Week 11: Commanders at Dolphins (in Madrid, Spain)
Prediction: 26-22
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Commanders vs. Broncos
Prediction: 15-14
Week 14: Commanders at Vikings
Prediction: 32-22
Week 15: Commanders at Giants
Prediction: 29-32
Week 16: Commanders vs. Eagles
Prediction: 16-18
Week 17: Commanders vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 16-15
Week 18: Commanders at Eagles
Prediction: 17-33
Washington Commanders' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Washington Commanders will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record, good enough to take second place in the NFC East.
According to this prediction, the Commanders will miss out on a spot in the playoffs because they are not one of the best-placed wildcard teams in the NFC. Hence, Dan Quinn and Co. will need to regroup for the following campaign.
