Washington Commanders schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Washington Commanders were one of the feel-good stories of the 2024 season. They posted a 12-5 regular-season record and made it to the playoffs. They reached the NFC championship game before being defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders will now enter the 2025 season with the intention of building on their deep postseason run from the previous campaign. With the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.

Washington Commanders 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 vs. New York Giants

Week 2: September 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 3: September 21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4: September 28 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 5 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: October 13 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7: October 19 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 8: October 27 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9: November 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: November 9 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 11: November 16 at Miami Dolphins (in Madrid, Spain)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: November 30 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 14: December 7 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 15: December 14 at New York Giants

Week 16: December 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: December 25 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Christmas)

Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Commanders vs. Giants

Prediction: 18-15

Week 2: Commanders at Packers

Prediction: 16-18

Week 3: Commanders vs. Raiders

Prediction: 31-20

Week 4: Commanders at Falcons

Prediction: 18-30

Week 5: Commanders at Chargers

Prediction: 22-16

Week 6: Commanders vs. Bears

Prediction: 15-19

Week 7: Commanders at Cowboys

Prediction: 27-25

Week 8: Commanders at Chiefs

Prediction: 32-26

Week 9: Commanders vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 24-16

Week 10: Commanders vs. Lions

Prediction: 17-25

Week 11: Commanders at Dolphins (in Madrid, Spain)

Prediction: 26-22

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Commanders vs. Broncos

Prediction: 15-14

Week 14: Commanders at Vikings

Prediction: 32-22

Week 15: Commanders at Giants

Prediction: 29-32

Week 16: Commanders vs. Eagles

Prediction: 16-18

Week 17: Commanders vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 16-15

Week 18: Commanders at Eagles

Prediction: 17-33

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Washington Commanders will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record

Washington Commanders' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Washington Commanders will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record, good enough to take second place in the NFC East.

According to this prediction, the Commanders will miss out on a spot in the playoffs because they are not one of the best-placed wildcard teams in the NFC. Hence, Dan Quinn and Co. will need to regroup for the following campaign.

