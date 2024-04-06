Washington Commanders Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders started the 2023 NFL season with a lot of promise but ended the year disappointingly. The franchise will look for better tidings in 2024, now that defensive specialist Dan Quinn is their coach.

Quinn's next line of business will be conducting "Top 30" visits with a string of draft prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. These visits are common ahead of the Draft.

They will see the Commanders access future franchise members. So, without further ado, let's look at the prospect list for the visits and other key tidbits ahead of the 2024 Draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Commanders Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the confirmed names of prospects slated for Top 30 visits with the Washington Commanders:

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tight end, Texas

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Edge rusher, Notre Dame

Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU

Jordan Morgan, Offensive tackle, Arizona

Kiran Amegadjie, Offensive tackle, Yale

Trevin Wallace, Outside linebacker, Kentucky

The Washington Commanders are entering a vital year in their rebuild. The team has new ownership and will look to build a contender under their new coach. It starts with acing the NFL Draft, but before then, they will access prospects via the Top 30 visits.

Expand Tweet

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Here's a look at the Commanders' picks in the upcoming Draft:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 3, Pick 78 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 3, Pick 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 5, Pick 152 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7, Pick 222

2024 NFL Draft first round

Here's the current first-round draft order for the upcoming NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs