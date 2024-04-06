Washington Commanders Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Dan Quinn

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 06, 2024 14:15 GMT
New York Jets v Washington Redskins
The Washington Commanders started the 2023 NFL season with a lot of promise but ended the year disappointingly. The franchise will look for better tidings in 2024, now that defensive specialist Dan Quinn is their coach.

Quinn's next line of business will be conducting "Top 30" visits with a string of draft prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. These visits are common ahead of the Draft.

They will see the Commanders access future franchise members. So, without further ado, let's look at the prospect list for the visits and other key tidbits ahead of the 2024 Draft:

Commanders Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the confirmed names of prospects slated for Top 30 visits with the Washington Commanders:

  • Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tight end, Texas
  • Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Edge rusher, Notre Dame
  • Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU
  • Jordan Morgan, Offensive tackle, Arizona
  • Kiran Amegadjie, Offensive tackle, Yale
  • Trevin Wallace, Outside linebacker, Kentucky

The Washington Commanders are entering a vital year in their rebuild. The team has new ownership and will look to build a contender under their new coach. It starts with acing the NFL Draft, but before then, they will access prospects via the Top 30 visits.

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Here's a look at the Commanders' picks in the upcoming Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 2
  • Round 2, Pick 36
  • Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Chicago Bears)
  • Round 3, Pick 67
  • Round 3, Pick 78 (from the Seattle Seahawks)
  • Round 3, Pick 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)
  • Round 5, Pick 139
  • Round 5, Pick 152 (from the Seattle Seahawks)
  • Round 7, Pick 222

2024 NFL Draft first round

Here's the current first-round draft order for the upcoming NFL Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Edited by Bhargav
