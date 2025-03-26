Washington Commanders Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Dan Quinn & Co.

The Washington Commanders are fresh off one of the best seasons in franchise history. They made it to the NFC championship game, thanks in large part to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and new coach Dan Quinn.

The Commanders' performance in the 2024-25 season is a testament to how important the NFL draft is. Their impressive groundwork helped lay the foundation for a fairytale season that nearly culminated in a Super Bowl appearance.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, the Commanders are set to invite players for the "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit the Commanders ahead of the draft.

Washington Commanders Top 30 visits tracker

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

Oluwafemi Oladejo, Defensive End, UCLA Bruins

The Commanders hit a home run with their 2024 NFL draft. They're set to invite the above-listed prospects to gauge their interest in joining the franchise.

The Commanders could use a new offensive tackle and defensive end. Their scouting teams have identified the above-listed players as ideal candidates for these roles.

These are the Commanders' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 29 overall

Round 2: No. 61

Round 4: No. 128 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 6: No. 205

Round 7: No. 245

Prospect to watch

Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

The Commanders have their quarterback of the present and future in Jayden Daniels. It's only right that they build a top-notch offensive line around the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. would be a stellar addition to the offensive line via the 2025 NFL draft. Conerly Jr. has decent length and foot quickness. A huge asset is his ability to move in the run game due to his rapid get-off at the snap.

Furthermore, the Ducks product has the ability to recover constantly as a pass protector due to his athleticism. His youth and penchant for improvement make him a prime candidate for the Commanders project.

