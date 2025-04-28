Washington Commanders undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are looking to build on one of the greatest turnarounds in recent memory, going from one of the worst teams in 2023 to reacing the NFC Championship Game under Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn in 2024.
They have bolstered the offense with trades for dual-threat receiver Deebo Samuel and veteran offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. And their transactions in the Draft reflect their win-now approach, as they traded away most of their picks.
Still, that does not preclude at least one of the following players from becoming the next breakout player wearing the burgundy and gold...
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Washington Commanders 2024 UDFA tracker
This is a list of the undrafted free agents within the Commanders so far:
- Fentrell Cypress, DB, Florida State
- Tim McKay, OL, NC State
- Ricky Barber, DT, UCF
- Tre Rucker, S, Oklahoma State
- Robert McDaniel, S, Jackson State
- Car'lin Vigers, DB, Louisiana-Monroe
- Collin Schlee, QB, Virginia Tech (camp invite)
- Jacoby Jones, WR, UCF
- Gabe Taylor, S, Rice
- Keegan Jones, RB, UCLA (camp invite)
Gabe Taylor has the most name value among fans, being the brother of late Washington safety Sean. During his alma mater's pro day, he described himself as a "diamond in the rough".
Jacoby Jones (not to be confused with the late Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler of the same name) initially began his career at Northwest Mississippi. His first FBS experiance came at Ohio, where he has a strong 777 yards and six touchdowns in his debut. Injuries mostky kept him off the field in 2023 before he joined the Knights.
Robert McDaniel actually had two one-year stints at Jackson State. The first was in 2019, then he transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In 2022 he moved to Alcorn State and played two seasons before returning to his first college as a graduat senior.
Tim McKay, who has played snaps at both guars and tackle, had been projected to be a mid-round pick before suffering an ill-timed pectoral tear during the Wolfpack's pro day. Tom Pelissero has revealed that his contract has a $275,000 guarantee.
Keegan Jones was one of the Bruins' most versatile weapons during his tenure. Having begun as a running back, he was increasingly listed and used as a wide receiver and also saw some time as returner.
Washington Commanders 2025 Draft recap
- Rd.1, No. 29 overall: OT Josh Conerly, Oregon
- Rd. 2, No. 61 overall: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
- Rd. 4, No. 128: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
- Rd. 6, No. 205: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
- Rd. 7, No. 245: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"