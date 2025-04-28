Washington Commanders undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are looking to build on one of the greatest turnarounds in recent memory, going from one of the worst teams in 2023 to reacing the NFC Championship Game under Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn in 2024.

Ad

They have bolstered the offense with trades for dual-threat receiver Deebo Samuel and veteran offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. And their transactions in the Draft reflect their win-now approach, as they traded away most of their picks.

Still, that does not preclude at least one of the following players from becoming the next breakout player wearing the burgundy and gold...

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Washington Commanders 2024 UDFA tracker

This is a list of the undrafted free agents within the Commanders so far:

Ad

Trending

Fentrell Cypress, DB, Florida State

Tim McKay, OL, NC State

Ricky Barber, DT, UCF

Tre Rucker, S, Oklahoma State

Robert McDaniel, S, Jackson State

Car'lin Vigers, DB, Louisiana-Monroe

Collin Schlee, QB, Virginia Tech (camp invite)

Jacoby Jones, WR, UCF

Gabe Taylor, S, Rice

Keegan Jones, RB, UCLA (camp invite)

Gabe Taylor has the most name value among fans, being the brother of late Washington safety Sean. During his alma mater's pro day, he described himself as a "diamond in the rough".

Ad

Jacoby Jones (not to be confused with the late Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler of the same name) initially began his career at Northwest Mississippi. His first FBS experiance came at Ohio, where he has a strong 777 yards and six touchdowns in his debut. Injuries mostky kept him off the field in 2023 before he joined the Knights.

Robert McDaniel actually had two one-year stints at Jackson State. The first was in 2019, then he transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In 2022 he moved to Alcorn State and played two seasons before returning to his first college as a graduat senior.

Ad

Tim McKay, who has played snaps at both guars and tackle, had been projected to be a mid-round pick before suffering an ill-timed pectoral tear during the Wolfpack's pro day. Tom Pelissero has revealed that his contract has a $275,000 guarantee.

Keegan Jones was one of the Bruins' most versatile weapons during his tenure. Having begun as a running back, he was increasingly listed and used as a wide receiver and also saw some time as returner.

Ad

Washington Commanders 2025 Draft recap

Rd.1, No. 29 overall: OT Josh Conerly, Oregon

Rd. 2, No. 61 overall: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Rd. 4, No. 128: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Rd. 6, No. 205: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA

Rd. 7, No. 245: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"