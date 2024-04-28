Washington Commanders Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are in full rebuild mode, and it was crystal clear to everyone during the 2024 NFL draft process. The Commanders addressed various roster needs and will enter the 2024 season with an improved roster for new coach Dan Quinn.

The Commanders had a season to forget in 2023, and the goal for 2024 will be to make a playoff push and play football that'll be pleasing to the eyes of an expectant fan base. This article will examine the Commanders' undrafted free agent signings and their 2024 NFL draft picks.

Washington Commanders 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signings (Updating)

Here's a look at the Washington Commanders' undrafted free-agent signings following this year's draft:

Quarterback – Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Running back – Austin Jones, USC

Running back – Michael Wiley, Arizona

Wide receiver – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Offensive lineman – David Nwaogwugwu, Toledo

Defensive tackle – Norell Pollard, Virginia Tech

Cornerback – Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State

Defensive back – AJ Woods, Pittsburgh

Defensive back – Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap

The Washington Commanders had a field time at the 2024 NFL draft. Here's a look at their picks:

Round 1: No. 2 - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Round 2: No. 36 - Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Round 2: No. 50 - (from the Philadelphia Eagles through the New Orleans Saints) - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Round 2: No. 53 - (from the Philadelphia Eagles) - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Round 3: No. 67 - Brandon Coleman, G, TCU

Round 3: No. 100 - (from the San Francisco 49ers) - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Round 5: No. 139 - Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Round 5: No. 161 - (from the Philadelphia Eagles through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)-Dominique Hampton, S, Washington)

Round 7: No. 222 - Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Commanders selected USC standout and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of this year's draft. Daniels' selection understandably received most of the press, but we should focus on the other additions.

Luke McCaffrey, Jordan Magee and Dominique Hampton are great sleeper picks that should add depth to the roster. The Dan Quinn era has begun in Washington, and the Commanders' rivals should be very afraid.