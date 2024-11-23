Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 12: Latest on Zach Ertz, Marshon Lattimore, Zack Martin and more

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys are set to face off in Week 12. The Commanders are having a phenomenal season under Dann Quinn, while the Cowboys are having a forgettable year with Mike McCarthy at the helm. Let's examine the injury reports of a few standout players from both sides ahead of Sunday's game.

Washington Commanders injury report

Zach Ertz's injury update

Zach Ertz participated only partially in Thursday's training session. The veteran tight end was given a day off on Wednesday and isn't likely to miss any time.

Ertz is fresh off an impressive performance in Week 11, when he had six catches, 47 receiving yards, and one touchdown against the Eagles. He is to be an asset against a Dallas Cowboys side that has struggled with covering pass catchers this season.

Marshon Lattimore's injury update

Marshon Lattimore will miss this week's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Lattimore joined the Commanders ahead of the trade deadline from the New Orleans Saints. He'll need at least another week to recover and make his debut for the playoff-chasing Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Zack Martin's injury update

Zack Martin is doubtful against the Washington Commanders in Week 12. The superstar guard is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries in the leadup to the crunch matchup against Washington.

Martin did not practice throughout the week and didn't look great during his side's loss to the Houston Texans. It'll be a surprise if he's able to suit up against the Commanders.

Jake Ferguson's injury update

Jake Ferguson will miss the game against the Washington Commanders. The veteran tight end is dealing with a concussion and hasn't been able to pass the league's mandatory protocol in time to appear in Week 12.

Ferguson sustained the injury in Week 11 and will now have to sit out a crucial game for his side.

