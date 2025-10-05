  • home icon
  Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:17 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
The Washington Commanders (2-2) will square off against the LA Chargers (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the Commanders vs. Chargers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Washington Commanders vs LA Chargers projected starting lineup for Week 5

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
QBJayden Daniels
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt
WRJaylin Lane
WRDeebo Samuel
WRLuke McCaffrey
TEZach Ertz
LTLaremy Tunsil
LGChris Paul
CTyler Biadasz
RGAndrew Wylie
RTJosh Conerly Jr.
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
LDEDorance Armstrong
LDTDaron Payne
RDTJavon Kinlaw
RDEPreston Smith
WLBFrankie Luvu
MLBBobby Wagner
SLBVon Miller
LCBTrey Amos
SSJeremy Reaves
FSQuan Martin
RCBMarshon Lattimore
NBMike Sainristil
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Gay
PTress Way
HTress Way
PRJaylin Lane
KRDeebo Samuel
LSTyler Ott
LA Chargers projected starting lineup

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Getty
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
QBJustin Herbert
RBOmarion Hampton
WRLadd McConkey
WRQuentin Johnston
WRKeenan Allen
TEWill Dissly
FBScott Matlock
LTJamaree Salyer
LGZion Johnson
CBradley Bozeman
RGMekhi Becton
RTTrey Pipkins III
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
LDEDa'Shawn Hand
NTTeair Tart
RDEOtito Ogbonnia
WLBTuli Tuipulotu
LILBDaiyan Henley
RILBTroy Dye
SLBBud Dupree
LCBDonte Jackson
SSDerwin James Jr.
FSAlohi Gilman
RCBCam Hart
NBTarheeb Still
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

PositionStarter
PKCameron Dicker
PJK Scott
HJK Scott
PRLadd McConkey
KRHassan Haskins
LSRick Lovato
Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers depth chart for Week 5

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaJosh Johnson-
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittChris Rodriguez Jr.Jeremy McNicholsAustin Ekeler (IR)
WRTerry McLaurin (O)Jaylin LaneTay Martin-
WRDeebo SamuelChris Moore--
WRNoah Brown (O)Luke McCaffrey--
TEZach ErtzJohn BatesBen SinnottColson Yankoff
LTLaremy TunsilGeorge FantLucas Niang (IR)-
LGChris PaulNick AllegrettiBrandon Coleman-
CTyler Biadasz---
RGAndrew WylieNick AllegrettiSam Cosmi (O)-
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Trent Scott--
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDorance ArmstrongJalyn Holmes--
LDTDaron PayneEddie Goldman--
RDTJavon KinlawJer'Zhan Newton--
RDEPreston SmithDeatrich Wise Jr. (IR)Javontae Jean-Baptiste (IR)-
WLBFrankie LuvuNick BelloreAle Kaho-
MLBBobby WagnerJordan MageeKain Medrano-
SLBVon MillerJacob Martin--
LCBTrey AmosJonathan Jones (IR)--
SSJeremy ReavesDarnell SavagePercy Butler-
FSQuan MartinTyler OwensWill Harris (IR)-
RCBMarshon LattimoreAntonio Hamilton Sr.--
NBMike SainristilNoah Igbinoghene--
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKMatt Gay---
PTress Way---
HTress Way---
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffrey--
KRDeebo SamuelLuke McCaffrey--
LSTyler Ott---
LA Chargers depth chart

Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin HerbertTrey Lance--
RBOmarion HamptonHassan HaskinsKimani VidalNajee Harris (IR)
WRLadd McConkeyTre' Harris--
WRQuentin JohnstonDerius Davis (O)--
WRKeenan AllenKeAndre Lambert-Smith--
TEWill Dissly (Q)Oronde Gadsden IITyler ConklinTucker Fisk (Q)
FBScott Matlock---
LTJoe Alt (O)Mekhi Becton (Q)Jamaree SalyerAustin Deculus
LGZion Johnson---
CBradley BozemanAndre James--
RGMekhi Becton (Q)Jamaree Salyer--
RTTrey Pipkins IIIFoster SarellSavion Washington (O)-
Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDa'Shawn HandScott MatlockJustin Eboigbe-
NTTeair TartJamaree Caldwell--
RDEOtito OgbonniaNaquan JonesJosh Fuga (IR)-
WLBTuli TuipulotuKyle KennardCaleb Murphy-
LILBDaiyan HenleyMarlowe Wax--
RILBTroy DyeDel'Shawn PhillipsDenzel Perryman (IR)Junior Colson (IR)
SLBBud DupreeClelin FerrellKhalil Mack (IR)-
LCBDonte JacksonNikko ReedDeane Leonard (IR)Jordan Oladokun (IR)
SSDerwin James Jr.Tony JeffersonRJ Mickens-
FSAlohi GilmanElijah MoldenKendall Williamson-
RCBCam HartBenjamin St-JusteEric Rogers (IR)-
NBTarheeb StillJa'Sir Taylor--
Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCameron Dicker---
PJK Scott---
HJK Scott---
PRDerius Davis (O)Ladd McConkeyKeAndre Lambert-Smith-
KRHassan HaskinsKimani VidalDerius Davis (O)KeAndre Lambert-Smith
LSRick LovatoJosh Harris (IR)--
How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen - Source: Imagn
The Commanders vs. Chargers game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Edited by Arnold
