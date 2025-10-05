Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The Washington Commanders (2-2) will square off against the LA Chargers (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Ahead of the Commanders vs. Chargers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Washington Commanders vs LA Chargers projected starting lineup for Week 5
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:
Position
Starter
QB
Jayden Daniels
RB
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WR
Jaylin Lane
WR
Deebo Samuel
WR
Luke McCaffrey
TE
Zach Ertz
LT
Laremy Tunsil
LG
Chris Paul
C
Tyler Biadasz
RG
Andrew Wylie
RT
Josh Conerly Jr.
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Dorance Armstrong
LDT
Daron Payne
RDT
Javon Kinlaw
RDE
Preston Smith
WLB
Frankie Luvu
MLB
Bobby Wagner
SLB
Von Miller
LCB
Trey Amos
SS
Jeremy Reaves
FS
Quan Martin
RCB
Marshon Lattimore
NB
Mike Sainristil
Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:
Position
Starter
PK
Matt Gay
P
Tress Way
H
Tress Way
PR
Jaylin Lane
KR
Deebo Samuel
LS
Tyler Ott
LA Chargers projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:
Position
Starter
QB
Justin Herbert
RB
Omarion Hampton
WR
Ladd McConkey
WR
Quentin Johnston
WR
Keenan Allen
TE
Will Dissly
FB
Scott Matlock
LT
Jamaree Salyer
LG
Zion Johnson
C
Bradley Bozeman
RG
Mekhi Becton
RT
Trey Pipkins III
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:
Position
Starter
LDE
Da'Shawn Hand
NT
Teair Tart
RDE
Otito Ogbonnia
WLB
Tuli Tuipulotu
LILB
Daiyan Henley
RILB
Troy Dye
SLB
Bud Dupree
LCB
Donte Jackson
SS
Derwin James Jr.
FS
Alohi Gilman
RCB
Cam Hart
NB
Tarheeb Still
Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:
Position
Starter
PK
Cameron Dicker
P
JK Scott
H
JK Scott
PR
Ladd McConkey
KR
Hassan Haskins
LS
Rick Lovato
Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers depth chart for Week 5
Washington Commanders depth chart
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jayden Daniels
Marcus Mariota
Josh Johnson
-
RB
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremy McNichols
Austin Ekeler (IR)
WR
Terry McLaurin (O)
Jaylin Lane
Tay Martin
-
WR
Deebo Samuel
Chris Moore
-
-
WR
Noah Brown (O)
Luke McCaffrey
-
-
TE
Zach Ertz
John Bates
Ben Sinnott
Colson Yankoff
LT
Laremy Tunsil
George Fant
Lucas Niang (IR)
-
LG
Chris Paul
Nick Allegretti
Brandon Coleman
-
C
Tyler Biadasz
-
-
-
RG
Andrew Wylie
Nick Allegretti
Sam Cosmi (O)
-
RT
Josh Conerly Jr.
Trent Scott
-
-
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Dorance Armstrong
Jalyn Holmes
-
-
LDT
Daron Payne
Eddie Goldman
-
-
RDT
Javon Kinlaw
Jer'Zhan Newton
-
-
RDE
Preston Smith
Deatrich Wise Jr. (IR)
Javontae Jean-Baptiste (IR)
-
WLB
Frankie Luvu
Nick Bellore
Ale Kaho
-
MLB
Bobby Wagner
Jordan Magee
Kain Medrano
-
SLB
Von Miller
Jacob Martin
-
-
LCB
Trey Amos
Jonathan Jones (IR)
-
-
SS
Jeremy Reaves
Darnell Savage
Percy Butler
-
FS
Quan Martin
Tyler Owens
Will Harris (IR)
-
RCB
Marshon Lattimore
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
-
-
NB
Mike Sainristil
Noah Igbinoghene
-
-
Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Matt Gay
-
-
-
P
Tress Way
-
-
-
H
Tress Way
-
-
-
PR
Jaylin Lane
Luke McCaffrey
-
-
KR
Deebo Samuel
Luke McCaffrey
-
-
LS
Tyler Ott
-
-
-
LA Chargers depth chart
Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Justin Herbert
Trey Lance
-
-
RB
Omarion Hampton
Hassan Haskins
Kimani Vidal
Najee Harris (IR)
WR
Ladd McConkey
Tre' Harris
-
-
WR
Quentin Johnston
Derius Davis (O)
-
-
WR
Keenan Allen
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
-
-
TE
Will Dissly (Q)
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Conklin
Tucker Fisk (Q)
FB
Scott Matlock
-
-
-
LT
Joe Alt (O)
Mekhi Becton (Q)
Jamaree Salyer
Austin Deculus
LG
Zion Johnson
-
-
-
C
Bradley Bozeman
Andre James
-
-
RG
Mekhi Becton (Q)
Jamaree Salyer
-
-
RT
Trey Pipkins III
Foster Sarell
Savion Washington (O)
-
Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Da'Shawn Hand
Scott Matlock
Justin Eboigbe
-
NT
Teair Tart
Jamaree Caldwell
-
-
RDE
Otito Ogbonnia
Naquan Jones
Josh Fuga (IR)
-
WLB
Tuli Tuipulotu
Kyle Kennard
Caleb Murphy
-
LILB
Daiyan Henley
Marlowe Wax
-
-
RILB
Troy Dye
Del'Shawn Phillips
Denzel Perryman (IR)
Junior Colson (IR)
SLB
Bud Dupree
Clelin Ferrell
Khalil Mack (IR)
-
LCB
Donte Jackson
Nikko Reed
Deane Leonard (IR)
Jordan Oladokun (IR)
SS
Derwin James Jr.
Tony Jefferson
RJ Mickens
-
FS
Alohi Gilman
Elijah Molden
Kendall Williamson
-
RCB
Cam Hart
Benjamin St-Juste
Eric Rogers (IR)
-
NB
Tarheeb Still
Ja'Sir Taylor
-
-
Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Cameron Dicker
-
-
-
P
JK Scott
-
-
-
H
JK Scott
-
-
-
PR
Derius Davis (O)
Ladd McConkey
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
-
KR
Hassan Haskins
Kimani Vidal
Derius Davis (O)
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
LS
Rick Lovato
Josh Harris (IR)
-
-
How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest
The Commanders vs. Chargers game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
