Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The Washington Commanders (2-2) will square off against the LA Chargers (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the Commanders vs. Chargers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Washington Commanders vs LA Chargers projected starting lineup for Week 5

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter QB Jayden Daniels RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt WR Jaylin Lane WR Deebo Samuel WR Luke McCaffrey TE Zach Ertz LT Laremy Tunsil LG Chris Paul C Tyler Biadasz RG Andrew Wylie RT Josh Conerly Jr.

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter LDE Dorance Armstrong LDT Daron Payne RDT Javon Kinlaw RDE Preston Smith WLB Frankie Luvu MLB Bobby Wagner SLB Von Miller LCB Trey Amos SS Jeremy Reaves FS Quan Martin RCB Marshon Lattimore NB Mike Sainristil

Here's a look at the Commanders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter PK Matt Gay P Tress Way H Tress Way PR Jaylin Lane KR Deebo Samuel LS Tyler Ott

LA Chargers projected starting lineup

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter QB Justin Herbert RB Omarion Hampton WR Ladd McConkey WR Quentin Johnston WR Keenan Allen TE Will Dissly FB Scott Matlock LT Jamaree Salyer LG Zion Johnson C Bradley Bozeman RG Mekhi Becton RT Trey Pipkins III

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter LDE Da'Shawn Hand NT Teair Tart RDE Otito Ogbonnia WLB Tuli Tuipulotu LILB Daiyan Henley RILB Troy Dye SLB Bud Dupree LCB Donte Jackson SS Derwin James Jr. FS Alohi Gilman RCB Cam Hart NB Tarheeb Still

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Commanders:

Position Starter PK Cameron Dicker P JK Scott H JK Scott PR Ladd McConkey KR Hassan Haskins LS Rick Lovato

Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers depth chart for Week 5

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota Josh Johnson - RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Chris Rodriguez Jr. Jeremy McNichols Austin Ekeler (IR) WR Terry McLaurin (O) Jaylin Lane Tay Martin - WR Deebo Samuel Chris Moore - - WR Noah Brown (O) Luke McCaffrey - - TE Zach Ertz John Bates Ben Sinnott Colson Yankoff LT Laremy Tunsil George Fant Lucas Niang (IR) - LG Chris Paul Nick Allegretti Brandon Coleman - C Tyler Biadasz - - - RG Andrew Wylie Nick Allegretti Sam Cosmi (O) - RT Josh Conerly Jr. Trent Scott - -

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Dorance Armstrong Jalyn Holmes - - LDT Daron Payne Eddie Goldman - - RDT Javon Kinlaw Jer'Zhan Newton - - RDE Preston Smith Deatrich Wise Jr. (IR) Javontae Jean-Baptiste (IR) - WLB Frankie Luvu Nick Bellore Ale Kaho - MLB Bobby Wagner Jordan Magee Kain Medrano - SLB Von Miller Jacob Martin - - LCB Trey Amos Jonathan Jones (IR) - - SS Jeremy Reaves Darnell Savage Percy Butler - FS Quan Martin Tyler Owens Will Harris (IR) - RCB Marshon Lattimore Antonio Hamilton Sr. - - NB Mike Sainristil Noah Igbinoghene - -

Here's a look at the Commanders' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Matt Gay - - - P Tress Way - - - H Tress Way - - - PR Jaylin Lane Luke McCaffrey - - KR Deebo Samuel Luke McCaffrey - - LS Tyler Ott - - -

LA Chargers depth chart

Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Herbert Trey Lance - - RB Omarion Hampton Hassan Haskins Kimani Vidal Najee Harris (IR) WR Ladd McConkey Tre' Harris - - WR Quentin Johnston Derius Davis (O) - - WR Keenan Allen KeAndre Lambert-Smith - - TE Will Dissly (Q) Oronde Gadsden II Tyler Conklin Tucker Fisk (Q) FB Scott Matlock - - - LT Joe Alt (O) Mekhi Becton (Q) Jamaree Salyer Austin Deculus LG Zion Johnson - - - C Bradley Bozeman Andre James - - RG Mekhi Becton (Q) Jamaree Salyer - - RT Trey Pipkins III Foster Sarell Savion Washington (O) -

Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Da'Shawn Hand Scott Matlock Justin Eboigbe - NT Teair Tart Jamaree Caldwell - - RDE Otito Ogbonnia Naquan Jones Josh Fuga (IR) - WLB Tuli Tuipulotu Kyle Kennard Caleb Murphy - LILB Daiyan Henley Marlowe Wax - - RILB Troy Dye Del'Shawn Phillips Denzel Perryman (IR) Junior Colson (IR) SLB Bud Dupree Clelin Ferrell Khalil Mack (IR) - LCB Donte Jackson Nikko Reed Deane Leonard (IR) Jordan Oladokun (IR) SS Derwin James Jr. Tony Jefferson RJ Mickens - FS Alohi Gilman Elijah Molden Kendall Williamson - RCB Cam Hart Benjamin St-Juste Eric Rogers (IR) - NB Tarheeb Still Ja'Sir Taylor - -

Here's a look at the Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cameron Dicker - - - P JK Scott - - - H JK Scott - - - PR Derius Davis (O) Ladd McConkey KeAndre Lambert-Smith - KR Hassan Haskins Kimani Vidal Derius Davis (O) KeAndre Lambert-Smith LS Rick Lovato Josh Harris (IR) - -

How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. LA Chargers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen - Source: Imagn

The Commanders vs. Chargers game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

