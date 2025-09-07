  • home icon
  Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson

By Orlando Silva
Published Sep 07, 2025 18:44 GMT
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson (Credits: GETTY)
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson (Credits: GETTY)

The Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants completed the NFC East Week 1 matchups after the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday's season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Northwest Stadium hosted these two divisional rivals, led by Jayden Daniels and Russell Wilson, respectively.

Washington had a terrific 2024 season, in which Daniels led them to the NFC championship game in his rookie campaign. They will try to build on that campaign and reach the next level in a competitive division.

As for the Giants, they are an intriguing team after a busy offseason that saw them land Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, while drafting Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart to lead them in the future.

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants box score

Commanders players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Jayden Daniels1521118104050
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt4241---
Austin Ekeler52302160
Deebo Samuel---454
Chris Moore---1340
Noah Brown ---1180
Terry McLaurin---1130
Jaylin Lane---1100
Zach Ertz---171
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Will Harris400
Daron Payne410
Bobby Wagner400
Quan Martin300
Percy Butler300
Frankie Luvu300
Nick Bellore200
Deatrich Wise Jr. 200
Von Miller100
Eddie Goldman100
Dorance Armstrong100
Javon Kinlaw100
Trey Amos100
Marshon Lattimore100
Jacob Martin100
Colson Yankoff100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Matt Gay0/02
Giants players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Russell Wilson58815001020
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Tyron Tracy Jr.5150---
Devin Singletary290---
Cam Skattebo2-30160
Wan'Dale Robinson---4240
Malik Nabers---2230
Theo Johnson---150
Defense

PlayerTacklesSacksInterceptions
Bobby Okereke700
Brian Burns500
Dane Belton40
Jevon Hollan400
Paulson Adebo300
Micah McFadden300
Dexter Lawrence II300
Tyler Nubin300
Dru Phillips200
Roy Robertson-Harris200
Kayvon Thibodeaux110
Nic Jones100
Abdul Carter100
Rakem Nunez-Roches100
Cor'Dale Flott100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Graham Cano1/13
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants game recap

At 4:02 in the first quarter, Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz to score the first touchdown of the game. Matt Gay completed the extra point to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

After failing to find the end zone inside the 10-yard line, Graham Cano attempted a field goal to give the Giants their first 3 points of the game at 13:57 in the second quarter.

The Commanders extended the lead to 14-3 with an eight-play drive that ended with a Jacory Croskey-Merritt 6-yard touchdown and Matt Gay's subsequent extra point.

