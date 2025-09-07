Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson

The Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants completed the NFC East Week 1 matchups after the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday's season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Northwest Stadium hosted these two divisional rivals, led by Jayden Daniels and Russell Wilson, respectively.

Ad

Washington had a terrific 2024 season, in which Daniels led them to the NFC championship game in his rookie campaign. They will try to build on that campaign and reach the next level in a competitive division.

As for the Giants, they are an intriguing team after a busy offseason that saw them land Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, while drafting Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart to lead them in the future.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants box score

Commanders players' stats:

Quarterback

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Jayden Daniels 152 11 18 1 0 40 5 0

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Jacory Croskey-Merritt 4 24 1 - - - Austin Ekeler 5 23 0 2 16 0 Deebo Samuel - - - 4 54 Chris Moore - - - 1 34 0 Noah Brown - - - 1 18 0 Terry McLaurin - - - 1 13 0 Jaylin Lane - - - 1 10 0 Zach Ertz - - - 1 7 1

Ad

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Will Harris 4 0 0 Daron Payne 4 1 0 Bobby Wagner 4 0 0 Quan Martin 3 0 0 Percy Butler 3 0 0 Frankie Luvu 3 0 0 Nick Bellore 2 0 0 Deatrich Wise Jr. 2 0 0 Von Miller 1 0 0 Eddie Goldman 1 0 0 Dorance Armstrong 1 0 0 Javon Kinlaw 1 0 0 Trey Amos 1 0 0 Marshon Lattimore 1 0 0 Jacob Martin 1 0 0 Colson Yankoff 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Matt Gay 0/0 2

Ad

Giants players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Russell Wilson 58 8 15 0 0 10 2 0

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Tyron Tracy Jr. 5 15 0 - - - Devin Singletary 2 9 0 - - - Cam Skattebo 2 -3 0 1 6 0 Wan'Dale Robinson - - - 4 24 0 Malik Nabers - - - 2 23 0 Theo Johnson - - - 1 5 0

Ad

Defense

Player Tackles Sacks Interceptions Bobby Okereke 7 0 0 Brian Burns 5 0 0 Dane Belton 4 0 Jevon Hollan 4 0 0 Paulson Adebo 3 0 0 Micah McFadden 3 0 0 Dexter Lawrence II 3 0 0 Tyler Nubin 3 0 0 Dru Phillips 2 0 0 Roy Robertson-Harris 2 0 0 Kayvon Thibodeaux 1 1 0 Nic Jones 1 0 0 Abdul Carter 1 0 0 Rakem Nunez-Roches 1 0 0 Cor'Dale Flott 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Graham Cano 1/1 3

Ad

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants game recap

At 4:02 in the first quarter, Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz to score the first touchdown of the game. Matt Gay completed the extra point to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

After failing to find the end zone inside the 10-yard line, Graham Cano attempted a field goal to give the Giants their first 3 points of the game at 13:57 in the second quarter.

The Commanders extended the lead to 14-3 with an eight-play drive that ended with a Jacory Croskey-Merritt 6-yard touchdown and Matt Gay's subsequent extra point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.