Washington Commanders Week 5 injury report: Updates on  Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and more 

The Washington Commanders have had a fairly decent start to the 2023 NFL season. Ron Rivera's side are currently third in the NFC East with a 2-2 record heading into their Week 5 clash against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Oct. 5.

The Commanders have a few injury concerns prior to their matchup against the Bears. However, Washington will also be welcoming back a few key players for the TNF game

Jahan Dotson injury update: Latest on Commanders WR for Week 5

Jahan Dotson had an injury scare in the Commanders' Week 4 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wideout was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him limited at practice on Monday and Tuesday.

However, Dotson was taken off the Commanders' injury report card on Wednesday. He is currently listed as active on the team's roster, which means that he will be available for Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

Dotson has played in all four of Washington's games this season. The receiver has put up 110 yards on 14 receptions with one touchdown so far.

Curtis Samuel injury update: Latest on Commanders WR for Week 5

Curtis Samuel has been dealing with a quad injury that he suffered in the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The wideout did not practice on Monday and was a limited participant in training on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Commanders removed Samuel from their injury report. As things stand, the receiver will be active for Week 5 against the Bears.

Samuel has caught for 178 yards on 17 receptions this season. However, he has yet to post his first touchdown.

Additional Week 5 injury concerns for Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders have listed Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) as questionable for Week 5. The running back was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday.

The Commanders have also stated that cornerback Christian Holmes is questionable for the clash against the Chicago Bears. The 26-year-old has been dealing with a back injury and was a limited participant in training on Tuesday.