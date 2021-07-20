Washington Football Team Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

It's hard not to consider the Washington Football Team as favorites to once again win the NFC East in 2021. The defending division champions added some much-needed offensive talent this offseason and retained all the pieces of their fantastic defense.

Some even consider Washington a sleeper pick to win the NFC.

To accomplish that, though, Washington will need consistent quarterback play from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Training camp for Washington will be all about working on going from a good team to a great team. The potential is there, but Washington needs to put it all together.

Training camp for the Washington Football Team will begin July 27th at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center, Richmond, VA.

Washington Football Team offseason news roundup

When you have one of the best defenses in the NFL and still finish 7-9, you know your offense needs massive improvements. Washington addressed those offensive concerns this offseason.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the embodiment of the 'high-risk, high-reward' principle, was signed to play quarterback.

Curtis Samuel, a versatile playmaker, was signed to form a formidable duo with wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Washington also added Samuel Cosmi and Dyami Brown to the roster from the draft. Cosmi will compete for the starting right tackle job in his rookie season, while Brown will be competing for a depth role at wide receiver.

There were also some moving parts, albeit not as significant, on the defensive side of the ball too. Washington lost Ronald Darby and Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency but signed William Jackson III to replace Darby and drafted Jamin Davis to help improve the linebacker unit.

While Washington got better this offseason, their legitimacy as NFC contenders will rely on Fitzpatrick.

Football Team training camp predictions: Position battles to watch

The left tackle position was filled with the addition of Charles Leno Jr. However, the right tackle spot is still up for grabs. Rookie Samuel Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas give Washington two solid options at right tackle. The duo will battle it out in training camp for the starting spot.

Cosmi is a 6-foot-7 athletic tackle with a high upside, while Lucas is a 6-foot-9 veteran tackle with proven success in the NFL. This might be a situation in which a win-now team like Washington opts to go with the veteran to start the season. But Cosmi still has a chance to win the job with a strong training camp.

Both safety positions are also up for grabs. At strong safety, Landon Collins will be returning, but it won't be easy for him to win the starting role. Kamren Curl and Jeremy Reaves both had success in the strong safety role last season. This sets up a very entertaining position battle.

Game wasn’t too fast for rookie safety Kamren Curl. Dissects this screen from the jump and makes the play for a TFL. pic.twitter.com/tTRxsfZHac — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) September 17, 2020

Both Curl and Reaves have also shown promise at free safety. Bobby McCain, a veteran free safety, was also acquired over the offseason. Deshazor Everett is another veteran who has experience playing free safety.

Collins at strong safety and Curl at free safety could be Washington's best bet, but both have a ton of competition for their starting roles.

It should also be noted that the quarterback position could turn into a position battle if Fitzpatrick struggles and Tyler Heinkie puts on a show at training camp. Fitzpatrick is almost certain to be the starter, but it is something to keep an eye on.

