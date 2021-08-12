Washington Football Team vs New England Patriots odds, picks, line and spread - August 12 | NFL preseason 2021

The Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots are both coming off very different 2020 seasons.

Washington won the NFC east with a 7-9 record and then lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive seasons doing so.

Entering the 2021 season, however, there are some similarities. Washington and the New England will both be using their preseason schedules to evaluate their quarterback situation.

Washington signed veteran journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason after Alex Smith retired. Fitzpatrick is now competing with Taylor Heinicke for the starting role. The Patriots re-signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal and also drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama.

The Patriots' unofficial depth chart lists Cam Newton as the starter with Mac Jones as QB2. Newton is expected to play in this preseason game, most likely just a few series. Jones will then make his NFL debut. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is the third quarterback on the Patriots roster, but there hasn't been much said about how much playing time he will receive.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the game for Washington as head coach Ron Rivera looks to ascertain how well the 38-year-old works with his new offense. Heinicke is expected to take over after Fitzpatrick.

Even if it's the first preseason game for both teams, look for Gillette Stadium to be electric as fans will be allowed back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Hey Patriots Nation...it's game day! pic.twitter.com/sDkNyO4lvx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 12, 2021

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots" Betting odds

The Washington Football Team will enter their first preseason game of the 2021 season as -2.0 favorites over the New England Patriots.

"Having the OTA's & the minicamp were enormous" #WashingtonFootball QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tells us how he feels about the offense heading into the 2021 season.



🏈Video 👇 @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/ydvACbEBWS — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 9, 2021

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots: Picks

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones should be able to make an impression in his first NFL action.

Even in the first preseason game, Washington's young defense will pick up right where they left off.

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots: Money line

Washington Football Team (-130)

New England Patriots (+110)

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots: Spread

It's hard to say whether Washington will be able to cover the spread in its first preseason game. That said, Washington could get off to an early start if Chase Young and Montez Sweat start against a still-shaky Patriots offense.

