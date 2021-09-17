Washington QB Taylor Heinicke sets impressive record in Week 2 win over New York Giants

In the space of 18 months, Taylor Heinicke has gone from the brink of retirement to an NFL starter. In his first full outing of the 2021 season, the undrafted 28-year-old etched his name into the NFL record books.

During a game-winning display in the Washington Football Team's 30-29 Week 2 triumph over the New York Giants, Taylor Heinicke's 34 completions for 336 yards and two touchdowns made it 93 total completions in his three NFL starts, more than any quarterback in NFL history through three career starts.

Heading into his first start of 2021, many NFL analysts doubted whether Taylor Heineke was the right man in the capital. That said, were it not for an offside called against the Giants' special teams unit, the narrative would be very different right now. On Thursday, three plays in particular showed why Taylor Heinicke is here to stay.

Shaun Morash @MrazCBS A friendly reminder that a Taylor Heinicke led Washington Football Team isn’t beating an angry Giants team on a short week. A friendly reminder that a Taylor Heinicke led Washington Football Team isn’t beating an angry Giants team on a short week.

3 plays that show Taylor Heinicke is ready for the big time

#1 – Heinicke's calls to expose the Giants defense

Twenty-three seconds remain in the first half. It's third and one on the four-yard line and Washington are in a passing formation. Taylor Heinicke notices how far the Giants pass defense has spread and calls out of the passing play. With the New York defense slow to react, Heinicke hands the ball off to J.D. McKissic to dash into the end zone.

Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL .@giants v @WashingtonNFL on 3-1 with :23 seconds in the Half. Obviously they are playing pass; but it’s clear the QB is changing the play. Why …… How…. This can’t happen in this spot. You have to. You have to make them earn it. #BaldysBreakdowns .@giants v @WashingtonNFL on 3-1 with :23 seconds in the Half. Obviously they are playing pass; but it’s clear the QB is changing the play. Why …… How…. This can’t happen in this spot. You have to. You have to make them earn it. #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/ZI4RBa8WNj

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed post-game that it was Heinicke's call at the line of scrimmage. A veteran-like piece of improvisation sent Washington into half-time with a 14-10 lead.

#2 – Heinicke's next snap after throwing a potentially game-wrecking interception

Taylor Heinicke made a bad decision and threw an interception that seemed destined to hand the game to the Giants. All Giants QB Daniel Jones needed was a single first down to run out the clock, but Washington's stout defense stepped up and made the stop that would give the ball back to the home team.

Taylor Heinicke had one last chance. Either carry the scars of the interception and shrink into his shell, or rise above adversity and lead a fourth-quarter comeback with a touchdown drive.

On his first snap following the INT, the Washington QB pump-faked and, after J.D. McKissic's double-move created separation from the corner, an ice-cold Taylor Heineke unfurled a perfect throw into the running back's path for a vital 56-yard gain.

#3 – The touchdown pass that put Washington in the lead

It took two plays for Taylor Heinicke to swing the game back in Washington's favor in the most clutch situation possible.

On first and 10 from the 19-yard line, Heinicke showed composure under pressure, going to his third read – or perhaps back to his first – before putting the ball in a place that gave tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who was not open, the best chance to catch it.

Also Read

Per Next Gen Stats, the completion probability on the TD pass was 13.7%, the lowest on a touchdown pass this season, and the lowest on a touchdown pass from a Washington QB in the five years since that data has been tracked.

Taylor Heinicke delivered, in a crucial moment, under the bright lights of prime time. Taylor Heinicke has arrived. Perhaps Washington's QB carousel will grind to a halt now.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha