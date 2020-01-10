Washington Redskins News: Dwayne Haskins is unlikely to be guaranteed a starting role under Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera (left) and Dwayne Haskins (right)

The Washington Redskins have been very busy since the end of the 2019 season for the team. With several faces removed and new ones added, there is certainly a lot to catch up with in terms of the rebuilding that is occurring within the organization. The biggest addition to the team would be head coach Ron Rivera, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers.

Rivera is what the Redskins organization needs, a tough and experienced head coach, who developed Carolina Panthers' star quarterback Cam Newton. With Rivera on the Redskins now, his focus will be on rookie Dwayne Haskins who didn't start off well but played great towards the end. However, Rivera will not commit to Haskins as being the starting quarterback for the team. He has essentially challenged Haskins to become a leader but stated that he will decide what is best for the team in terms of the quarterback position. Rivera did say that he sees the potential in Haskins and believes he can be a franchise QB.

So what does this mean? Haskins will have to fight for his job, regardless of what fans believe. Both quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Case Keenum are set to be free agents in this coming offseason. Veteran Alex Smith continues to heal back from his gruesome injury, but has made significant progress and would like to be back on the field. Would it be possible that Smith comes back healthy and takes the starting job? Yes, but more updates need to be given on how his recovery is going.

Another possibility is that Rivera brings in a new QB, not through the draft, but in the form of an offseason signing. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the free agent market in 2020 that could potentially be a starter on some team. Names such as Drew Brees and Tom Brady are included on this list, but the chance of landing either are rather slim. Brady is coming of a loss in the Wildcard Playoffs and is probably seeking some revenge. Philip Rivers and Eli Manning could be names to watch out for, as well as Cam Newton, who had earlier been rumored to be on the trading block.

For now, fans should not be worried about Haskins not being named the starter immediately. There have already been big changes made to the organization and plenty more are to come. This is a pivotal time for the Washington Redskins and the fans should be excited about the same.