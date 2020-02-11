Washington Redskins' Quinton Dunbar won't attend OTAs

Detroit Lions v Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins' star cornerback Quinton Dunbar reportedly will not attend OTAs this coming season.

This does not come as a surprise for some. Dunbar is entering his contract year after having a great season for himself. He has no guaranteed money for the upcoming season, which is likely one of the reasons why he is sitting out.

But another reason why he is likely sitting out is due to what happened to Redskins' linebacker Reuben Foster last year. During the first Redskins' practice, Foster tore his ACL and LCL, ending his season very early. Foster had been battling fights both on and off the field, many hoped that a fresh start is what is needed for him.

Dunbar likely does not want to suffer the same consequences and rather stay safe, especially considering the number of injuries he has had so far.

Dunbar had a great season, only to be snubbed out of the 2019 NFL Pro-Bowl over several cornerbacks such as Minnesota Vikings' Xavier Rhodes. While Dunbar missed a few games, he had the second-highest cornerback ranking according to Pro Football Focus, ahead of New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore who won 2019 DPOY. Gilmore, however, did play in 16 games which likely contributed to why he won the award.

Dunbar has been the team's top cornerback, making much less than Josh Norman, who was benched in the second half of the season. Norman will likely be released to help the organization cap space.

Hopefully, with a brand new front office, the team recognizes Dunbar as a great asset and a top cornerback in the league who can lead this team's defense.

Finding star cornerbacks is tough in this league, so keeping them is vital. The Redskins will certainly have the necessary cap space to give Dunbar a nice (but relatively cap-friendly) deal.