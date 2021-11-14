Washington vs. Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

The struggling Washington Football Team faces the daunting task of hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday.

Washington was expected to challenge for the NFC East title, having won it last year. But they currently sit at the bottom of the division standings with an abysmal 2-6 record. Their defense was expected to be the driving force this season, but instead, it has fizzled out dramatically and is statistically one of the worst units in the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are what everyone expected them to be. Led by Tom Brady, the team has continued where they left off at Raymond James Stadium in February. They are 6-2 and looking poised to win the NFC South title and perhaps even claim the top seed in the NFC. Brady and the Buccaneers have chugged along finely despite the lingering injury troubles and are expected to score another win on Sunday.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Washington vs. Buccaneers injury report

Washington Football Team

Player Position Injury Game Status Curtis Samuel WR Groin Out Montez Sweat DE Jaw Out Dyami Brown WR Knee Questionable Sam Cosmi OL Ankle Questionable Sammis Reyes TE Hip Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Position Injury Game Status Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Rob Gronkowski TE Back Out Chris Godwin WR Foot Questionable Jason Pierre-Paul LB Shoulder/Hand Questionable Dee Delaney CB Ankle Questionable

Washington vs. Buccaneers starting lineups

Washington Football Teams

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles

DL - Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Chris Blewitt | P - Tress Way

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson | TE - Cameron Brate | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, KJ Britt | CB - Richard Sherman, Jamel Dean | S - Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar