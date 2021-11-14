Washington vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return to action after a week's break as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The Buccaneers lost their last game in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. They had a chance to hit the drawing board, rest and get ready for the rest of the season during their bye in Week 9. Tom Brady has led the Buccaneers to a 6-2 record but said during the week that the reigning Super Bowl champions will improve even more; a scary proposition for the rest of the league.

Washington was expected to be a force in the NFC East this season, but instead, they sit at the bottom of the division standings with an abysmal 2-6 record. Their playoff hopes are long gone, but they will want to finish the season with a winning record.

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: FedExField, Greater Landrover, MD

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds

Spreads

Washington Football Team: +10.0 (-105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -10.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Washington Football Team: +340

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -460

Totals

Washington Football Team: U51.0 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O51.0 (-110)

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting picks

The Washington Football Team has the worst passing defense in the NFL. They have given up 286.6 yards per game this season, three more than any other team in the league.

Brady has had a sensational year and is the current leader in passing yards per game with a shade over 331. Expect the veteran quarterback to torch the Washington secondary all day long. With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski out, Brady will look towards Mike Evans, who will undoubtedly have a big day himself. Brady 300+ passing yards along with Mike Evans 100+ receiving yards is a pick as safe as they come.

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers key injuries

Washington Football Team

WR Curtis Samuel (Groin): Out

DE Montez Sweat (Jaw): Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (Ankle): Out

TE Rob Gronkowski (Back): Out

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head-to-head

The two franchises have met 24 times in the NFL. The have both won 12 games apiece.

The two teams last met in January in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Buccaneers fended off a spirited effort from Washington to win 31-23.

Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

Brady and the Buccaneers are missing some key weapons on offense, but they will roll into Washington and get the win to improve to 7-2.

Prediction: Buccaneers wins by 7+ points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar