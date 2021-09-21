San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle stars in hilarious new 'Venom' promo 

George Kittle is now starring off the field as well as on it. The superstar tight end made a cameo appearance in the trailer for the new 'Venom' movie during last night's game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Kittle and Venom watch SportsCenter

In the trailer, Kittle is searching for an apartment in San Francisco. Due to lofty property prices in the city, Kittle had to move in with roommates. Yep, Eddie Brock and Venom are Kittle's roommates in his new apartment.

Kittle, Venom, and Brock living together is a disaster waiting to happen, as we saw when Kittle changed the channel and put SportsCenter on the TV.

Kittle showcased his off-field stardom by shining in this trailer. The NFL always needs marketable stars that can transcend the game. Quarterbacks are stars just by playing the position, but the NFL has a bonafide TE megastar in Kittle.

He is personable, authentic, and an outstanding football player. All that in one package excites sponsors, broadcasters, and advertisers. Having players that can break the pop culture divide is something the NFL yearns for every year.

Kittle enjoys life and has a tremendous fanbase around the NFL. Fans of other teams love Kittle too, which is why he gets opportunities to star in movie trailers. Despite his persona and off-field activities, Kittle doesn't let it affect his football.

He is the best tight end in the game, and the 49ers are ecstatic that he's back healthy after a rough 2020. The 49ers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 of NFL action, grinding out a victory on the road at Philadelphia as they wrapped up their two-week road trip.

Also Read

Kittle and his teammates return home to California as they play their home opener in Week 3. The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a massive clash on Sunday night. Kittle will need to be at his best if the Niners wish to go 3-0.

Venom and Eddie Brock are two nasty individuals, but the big tight end is a fun-loving young man who won't hesitate to subject an opponent to rough treatment on the field. He plays his football with a ton of aggression not dissimilar to Venom, and that no-holds-barred mentality should help Kittle when the Niners take the field.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha