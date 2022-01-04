Watch: Bengals' Joe Burrow brings back the gat from LSU days after clinching AFC North

The photo of quarterback Joe Burrow sitting in the locker room enjoying a cigar after winning the national championship at LSU has become iconic. After winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to the national title, Burrow was drafted first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Just under two years after his incredible season at LSU, Burrow had reason to recreate his iconic celebration after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Joe Burrow dances in lockerroom after clinching NFC North title

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals QB Joe Burrow smoking a cigar and getting the gat after winning the AFC North: Bengals QB Joe Burrow smoking a cigar and getting the gat after winning the AFC North: https://t.co/NoVYzjIYjG

The victory over the Chiefs on Sunday landed Cincinnati Bengals the AFC North title for the first time since 2015.

As seen on several of his teammates' social media accounts, Burrow celebrated his team's AFC North title win by dancing and smoking a cigar, just as he did after LSU defeated Clemson for the National Championship in January 2020.

Burrow injured his knee late in the fourth quarter with the Bengals at the Chiefs' 1-yard line. After the game, though, it appeared that Burrow's knee wasn't bothering him too much as he continued to celebrate.

The Bengals were the only AFC North team not to get into the playoffs in 2020. But this season, the Bengals are the only team in the division who are guaranteed a playoff run.

This season, the Bengals successfully swept the Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers in crucial division wins that have gone in the other teams' favor the last few seasons.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter We're going to be seeing a lot of these two for years to come 🔥 We're going to be seeing a lot of these two for years to come 🔥 https://t.co/dsP7E1IEqV

Joe Burrow showed a lot of promise in his rookie season in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL that cut his season short and the hopes the Bengals had. Following the addition of the quarterback's former LSU teammate wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have taken themselves out of the bottom of the division and worked their way up to winning the division title.

Joe Burrow went 30/39 with an impressive 446 passing yards and four touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns, almost solidifying his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns next week in the final game of the season before the young team heads to the playoffs.

