Watch: Cam Newton throws Pick-6, gets benched for P.J. Walker...who also throws an interception

When Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, it was a moment of optimism for Panthers fans. The 2015 MVP is unquestionably the biggest icon in franchise history.

The Panthers were a struggling team when they brought him back, and the hope was Newton could lead them into the playoffs.

Newton's return has been less than stellar, however. Week 14 wasn't any different, as Newton threw a ghastly pick-six against the Atlanta Falcons.

The score put the Falcons up 14-0 and sent Newton to the bench (UPDATE: the score is now 20-14, a lead for the Falcons).

His backup P.J. Walker didn't fare any better against the Panthers' divisional foe.

P.J. Walker threw an interception after replacing Cam Newton against the Falcons.

Cam Newton completed six of his ten attempts for 88 yards at the time of his pick-six. Newton moved the ball well on their opening drive, which concluded with a 13-yard touchdown run.

But his 67-yard pick-six to Michael Walker was ugly and resulted in head coach Matt Rhule benching him.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Oh, no.. Cam Newton throws a 67-yard pick 6



Oh, no.. Cam Newton throws a 67-yard pick 6

The Panthers quarterback struggled with two interceptions last week against the Miami Dolphins. Rhule has said he's not committed to Newton and isn't afraid to use Walker if needed.

Walker entered the game for Newton but threw an interception almost immediately upon entering. It was Walker's second pass attempt of the game and happened with two minutes left in the second quarter.

The 26-year-old backup was under pressure and tried forcing a pass to Robby Anderson. A.J. Terrell intercepted him, and the Falcons took a comfortable 17-7 lead going into halftime.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



And the



Now PJ Walker throws a pick, to shutdown CB @ajterrell_8 And the #Panthers paid Cam Newton $6 million to ride the bench

Cam Newton's benching didn't last long, as he was the starting quarterback in the third quarter.

The Panthers have been snakebitten by injuries to Christian McCaffrey this season. Chuba Hubbard has done well in his absence, but the Panthers have had to throw the ball more as a result.

Sam Darnold was the Panthers quarterback for the first nine games of the season. But he was largely ineffective after his hot start in the first three games. He had 11 interceptions, which is what led the Panthers to give Walker and Newton chances.

The Panthers will have to decide on the position at the end of this season. They have a talented roster with a lot of pieces on defense.

But the Panthers need a legitimate quarterback if they want to contend in the NFC next season.

