Watch: Carson Wentz throws horrible pick-6 vs. Titans 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been cautious with the ball in his first season with his new team. But in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, the veteran quarterback threw one of the worst pick-6s in recent memory.

With the clock winding down late in the fourth quarter, the Colts defense managed to get a stop to put the ball back into Wentz's hand for the game-winning score. Deep into their half, the Colts tried to set up a screen pass. But Wentz held on to the ball for too long and the Titans' defense managed to swarm the quarterback.

A sack would have led to a safety and forced the Colts to kick the ball back to the Titans. But the alternative was throwing a speculative pass up in the air that would have either been an interception or caught by an ineligible receiver, leading to a penalty.

Wentz went with the alternative and ended up giving the Titans an easy pick-6. Here's the video:

Titans win a wild game on the road vs. Colts

To Wentz's credit, he led the Colts down the field - aided by a Michael Pittman Jr. circus catch and a 42-yard penalty - for a game-tying touchdown, which sent the game to overtime.

The Colts' defense came up big yet again, stopping the Titans on the first drive in overtime to allow Wentz to complete a miraculous comeback. During their drive, the Colts' offense looked good and they marched down the field for a game-winning score.

But an unwise throw from Wentz was intercepted by Kevin Byard, who set up a short field for the Titans' offense. They picked up a few yards to set up a game-winning field goal attempt, which Titans kicker Randy Bullock converted with relative ease.

Despair for Wentz, a monumental win for the Titans

The victory not only meant that the Titans improved to 6-2, but it also gave them the season series win over the Colts.

The Colts now need a four-game turnaround to stand any chance of winning the AFC South title. In other words, this win essentially confirmed the division title for the Titans and their spot in the playoffs.

There are still plenty of games left in the regular season, but it seems unlikely that the Colts will win four more than the Titans.

