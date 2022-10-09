Watch Chargers vs. Browns: live stream, channel and time

Justin Herbert and his Los Angeles Chargers will make the trip to Ohio to take on Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. L.A. is coming off a nice win over the Houston Texans 34-24 as Herbert was once again the star.

For the Browns, they dropped a game many thought they should have won against the Atlanta Falcons as it was the ground game that got Atlanta the 23-20 win.

Last year, the teams played out a high-scoring classic at SoFi Stadium, with L.A. winning 47-42 as Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield of the Browns threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Browns have lost four of their last five meetings against their AFC opponents with their last win coming back in 2016. Both teams come into this game sitting at 2-2 and will want to improve their record at this early stage of the season.

In good news for the AFC West team, Herbert looks to have improved over the last week regarding his rib injury. He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

Here are some odds for the game:

Team Money Line Points Spread Total Cleveland Browns +134 +3 O/U 47.5 L.A. Chargers -159 -3 O/U 47.5

What time is Chargers vs. Browns Week 5 game?

The Los Angeles vs. Cleveland game will kick off at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Chargers vs. Browns game tonight in Week 5?

The Los Angeles-Cleveland game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch Chargers vs. Browns game tonight in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans of both teams can stream the game live on fuboTV and through the NFL Gamepass app.

Chargers vs Browns prediction

This game has all the makings of a tight contest. The Browns love to pound the rock with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who combined for 29 carries, 167 rushing yards and a touchdown in their Week 4 loss.

It is paramount that Cleveland doesn't fall too far behind early as the running game will be rendered useless.

For Justin Herbert and his team, they steadied the ship last week with a win over Houston that broke consecutive losses. It is going to be a tough encounter for L.A., but they have the weapons to trouble Cleveland.

It is not known if Keenan Allen will take his place in the line-up at the time of writing. Mike Williams could thus once again see his fair share of targets (7 rec, 120 yards, 1 TD vs Texans).

Prediction: Chargers 27- 21 Browns

