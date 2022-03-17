WATCH: Colin Kaepernick makes rare public appearance at Lakers game 

Colin Kaepernick is putting himself in the spotlight once again by posting training videos in a bid to return to the NFL. He last played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 before conspiring against league owners because he kneeled during the national anthem.

It was an incredibly messy situation, but five years have passed, and tensions may have lowered between both sides. That may explain why he is so adamant about a return.

He is also putting himself back in the public eye, as seen by his recent appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Drake Bentley @DrakeBentleyMJS ESPN broadcast shows Mookie Betts and Colin Kaepernick chatting. I feel like it’s a rare public appearance for Kap.

The quarterback was spotted alongside Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts at the Lakers game. Betts is a mega-star in Los Angeles and has also supported Kaepernick's message in the past by taking a knee.

Colin Kaepernick's focus remains on the NFL

The quarterback has openly stated he wants to make a return. He said as much in a recent tweet expressing how he has stayed ready all this time:

"For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up."

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.



He continues to post workout videos of him throwing a football, including a recent one with Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

These videos, coupled with his appearance at the Lakers game, seem to point towards a return to the public spotlight for the former 49ers star.

We are back at it today with Here’s a few clips from yesterday’s workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett.The full workout is available at this link youtu.be/PFRq_sonf1E We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today. Here’s a few clips from yesterday’s workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett.The full workout is available at this link youtu.be/PFRq_sonf1E. We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today. https://t.co/BLrs0hJLrB

His workout with Lockett will lead to rumors of him being a great fit with the Seattle Seahawks. They desperately need a signal-caller after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and getting Drew Lock. Lockett is a top receiver in Seattle, and his voice could carry weight within the organization.

Fans should expect to see more of the quarterback in the coming days. The rest of the NFL quarterback picture is starting to take shape, and a few teams may be left with no good options. That is where the former 49ers star enters the conversation until every single starting spot is filled.

