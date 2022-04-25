Watch: Even a special gesture from a San Francisco 49ers fan wasn't enough to convince Deebo Samuel to stay in California

Deebo Samuel was an animal last year. He was the brightest star on the San Francisco 49ers' offense, finishing the season with over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns. He was an All-Pro NFL WR alongside Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Ja'marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson. That's an elite list.

So it's understandable that 49er fans want to keep him around. Deebo recently made it known that he and the 49ers disagree on his value and asked for a trade. One fan found himself at the same club as Deebo and decided this was his chance to make his case to Deebo to stay in the bay area.

Deebo wasn't having it.

Deebo staying with the 49ers not looking great

It seems the relationship may be irreparably damaged at this point. There are rumors that the 49ers are playing hardball in negotiations, attempting to pay the wideout less due to his role in the running game. Deebo seems content to secure the bag and move along.

Where will Deebo Samuel land?

We've seen several high-profile wide receivers change teams this off-season. Davante Adams moved to Las Vegas, and Tyreek Hill will be playing in Miami next year. In addition to the moves, both of these wide receivers got healthy new contract extensions, and Deebo Samuel, among others, feels worthy of the same treatment.

More on Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin skipping on-field work during offseason programs amid their pushes for new contracts, sources say.

A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin have also threatened to skip off-season workouts as they push for new contracts at the end of their respective rookie deals. There are also rumors that Deebo Samuel may not have the highest level of confidence in second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Whatever the reason, it seems apparent that Deebo's time in a 49ers uniform may be coming to an end. The Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions are among several teams rumored to be interested in the star-wideout.

Most of these clubs charge around $500, at minimum, to have the bottle service girls do the whole bit with the sign and sparklers, but judging by Deebo Samuel's face, this fan, just like the Niners, would need a lot more than that to keep him.

