Watch: Fans catch first glimpse of NFL draft stage at the Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas

The NFL Draft is a night where fortunes change and where dreams come true. It was held at various venues in New York City for decades, but over the past several seasons, the NFL has opened a bidding process, allowing the draft to be held in alternate NFL cities.

It has been held in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, and Cleveland during that time. It was supposed to be held in Las Vegas in 2020 but ended up with a bizarre, digital format due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, however, it comes home to Vegas, a city that knows how to put on a show like no other.

It wouldn't be Vegas if they didn't have extravagant plans for the NFL draft. This year's stage is set to be directly in front of the world-famous Bellagio Fountain.

Fox5 Las Vegas released drone footage ahead of the event to show off how the red carpet and stage are coming together.

The plan is for top players to be ferried over to the stage when their name is announced. They will then make the rounds doing red carpet interviews before being ferried off and transported to the main stage in front of the Caesars Forum Conference Center.

An unpredictable NFL Draft awaits

In just a few short days, NFL hopefuls will find out where they will be playing professionally as they realize their childhood dreams and take the next giant leap in their football careers.

However, unlike in years past, there are no sure-fire signal callers on the board. For the first time in four years, a quarterback is not expected to be the number one overall pick. According to FanDuel, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is the favorite at -175 to be the first overall pick.

For the first time in years, there’s no consensus #1 QB. What does the crop look like? Who will be drafted first overall? What do NFL Draft odds look like for the QBs?



A guide to betting on the QB class & players

thelines.com/odds/nfl-draft/ #NFL Draft Odds: QuarterbackFor the first time in years, there's no consensus #1 QB. What does the crop look like? Who will be drafted first overall? What do NFL Draft odds look like for the QBs?A guide to betting on the QB class & players

Will teams move up to take a risk on a QB anyway? In addition to the QB intrigue, there are also EIGHT teams in this draft with multiple first-round picks. Trade possibilities abound, and mock drafts have been all over the place.

This NFL draft has all the makings of being an unpredictable and splashy affair. And what better place to catch a show than in Las Vegas?

Edited by Windy Goodloe