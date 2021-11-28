Watch: 'Fire Nagy' chants now reach Chicago Blackhawks game 

Chicago Bears fans were initially led to believe that head coach Matt Nagy would be fired right after the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. Then ownership shot down all those rumors, the Bears won, and Nagy still has his job.

But a trend has emerged among fans and that is to chant "Fire Nagy" at different sporting events. This started at a game in which Nagy's son was playing, which was clearly in poor taste.

Yet it did not stop there and has now extended to the NHL world. A recent Chicago Blackhawks game featured the chant going around in full force.

WATCH: 'Fire Nagy' chant erupts at Chicago Blackhawks game

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates A fire Nagy chant at the Chicago Blackhawks game. A fire Nagy chant at the Chicago Blackhawks game. https://t.co/uOlwzA72PW

It is never a great sign for an NFL coach when a new trend involves fans chanting for you to be fired.

Just days ago, on Black Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks played at home against the St. Louis Blues when the chant of 'Fire Nagy' erupted.

This has followed the trend of the chant being said at Bears home games, Bulls home games, and even his son's high school football game.

Bears Talk @NBCSBears "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC https://t.co/KFGKP7tyAa

Matt Nagy remains on the hot seat

Rumors about firing Nagy on the holiday were started by Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist Mark Konkol. He claimed a high-ranking source within the Bears organization told him Nagy had been informed he would be fired following the game against the Lions.

Bears ownership came out and shot down that report, meaning they either changed their minds or that Konkol was misled from the start.

The Bears are currently 4-7 and fans are not happy, as evidenced by the "Fire Nagy" chants taking over the city. The team is two losses out of the final playoff spot in the NFC heading into Sunday, so there is still hope of a postseason appearance on the table.

But the Bears only beat the winless Lions on a last-second field goal, which does not inspire much confidence moving forward.

Fans will now have to decide if they want to bring the chants to a Bears game. A whole stadium of fans chanting for the coach to be fired could sway ownership to finally do the deed.

The Bears have been in existence since 1920 and have never fired a head coach during the season. The team only has six games remaining, so they may stick with that trend to keep some stability through the end of the year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, more losses will only fuel the fire from fans who thought Nagy would lead them to a Super Bowl after a 12-4 record in his first season in Chicago.

Edited by LeRon Haire