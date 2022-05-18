Watch: Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers a devastating injury while streaming workout live on IG

Earlier this off-season, on March 16, the Chicago Bears released running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. Cohen was looking to return to the field this season after missing the entire 2021 campaign with a knee injury. Cohen has not played since suffering an ACL injury three weeks into the 2020 season.

Today, Cohen, who's currently a free agent, posted a video of him working out on his Instagram live where he appears to have suffered a serious injury. In the video, as Cohen was doing some agility drills, he suddenly stopped and fell, while holding his lower leg. In the video, you can hear a popping sound, which gives cause for concern to a potential Achilles injury.

Cohen has 261 career rushes for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns. He's recorded 209 receptions for 1,575 yards, and nine receiving touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2017, he had 1,578 all-purpose yards while scoring four touchdowns.

In 2018, Cohen had the best season of his career and caught 71 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, Cohen's production declined as he recorded just 994 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns. His 2020 season ended early as he suffered tears to his ACL and MCL, as well as a tibial plateau fracture.

It will be hard for Cohen to make a comeback in the NFL, let alone the 2022 season given the multiple injuries and the severity of them.

Who are the Chicago Bears current running backs?

The Chicago Bears running backs currently consist of David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Darrynton Evans, and Trestan Ebner.

Montgomery is expected to be the lead back this season for the Bears. Montgomery was selected in the third-round of the 2019 NFL draft, and has been Chicago's featured back since he was drafted. In his three seasons in the league, Montgomery has 2,808 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 121 receptions, 924 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.

Herbert was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round, 217th overall, of the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie, he recorded 433 rushing yards, two touchdowns, 14 recpetions, and 96 receiving yards.

The Bears drafted Trestan Ebner in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite not having Cohen anymore, the Bears will enter the 2022 season with four running backs on the roster.

