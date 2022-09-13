WATCH: Furious Cowboys supporters jump a fan following their defeat to Buccaneers

Cowboys fans didn't get anything they wanted during Dallas' Week 1 opening night Sunday Night Football loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott came away with an INT and a hand injury that will keep him out for weeks. Ezekiel Elliot had just 52 rushing yards on 10 attempts despite proving to be the only capable offensive threat. To top it all off, the run defense was lit up by Leonard Fournette for 127 yards on 21 carries.

That inexplicably caused an assault on a fan wearing an unrelated baseball jersey at 'JerryWorld' Sunday night. Below is an on-the-ground account of Cowboys fans beating up a fan to vent their frustrations:

It is not yet clear what caused the incident. Sure, tensions were running high following a dysmal effort from the Dallas offense -- who allowed four sacks and converted just 3/15 on third down. -- However there may have been something said to spark such an assault.

The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott for 6-8 weeks

Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on his right thumb after he was injured in the fourth quarter. He hit Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett's helmet mid-throw.

Prescott was told by team doctors that the injury 'was much cleaner than it could have been,' but Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy called it a 'significant injury.' They are estimating around two months for the quarterback to return to the field.

The Cowboys QB was visibly upset when describing the injury and the journey back to the field. This comes after two years of being removed from an ACL tear that wiped out most of his 2020 season:

"It's very disappointing, but injuries happen, can't necessarily control it, just unfortunate. Obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team and that's what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out there. Wanted to be able to respond, and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks, yeah it's unfortunate."

In Prescott's absence, Dallas is looking at possible replacements that include backup Cooper Rush. Rush struggled on Sunday night as he threw 7/13 for 64 yards against the Buccaneers, as well as trade market candidates like Jimmy Garoppolo and Mason Rudolph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers