  • Watch: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay makes first public appearance months after major health scare

Watch: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay makes first public appearance months after major health scare

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 14, 2024 01:42 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Watch: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay make first public appearance months after major health scare

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made his first public appearance a few months after a major health scare. The billionaire was on hand to present former player Dwight Freeney to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

also-read-trending Trending
“Colts fans, we are fired up for training camp and very fired up since it is our 40th (year) in Indy and extremely fired up for Dwight Freeney, inducting him into the NFL Hall of Fame!”

Jim Irsay appeared in good spirits as he presented a franchise legend into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dwight Freeney had a phenomenal career and is remembered for his decade-long sting with the Colts which included a Super Bowl win in 2007.

Jim Irsay suffered a major health scare in December 2023

According to the Indy Star, police and paramedics responded to a call from Irsay's residence at Carmel on December 8, 2023. The long-time NFL franchise owner claimed that he was “treating a leg injury" that had escalated into a serious hematoma. While the police on duty noted that Irsay might have suffered a possible overdose.

However, Irsay strongly denies this. He said:

"It wasn't an overdose. I don't know why; when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair."

Irsay went on to undergo surgery for a back or leg problem and recover in the hospital. His recovery meant he missed the 2024 NFL Draft, an important time in the team's rebuilding schedule. Thankfully, Irsay is slowly but surely back to making public appearances in the Colts' ownership capacity.

What to from Jim Irsay's Indianapolis Colts in 2024?

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2023 NFL season as a rebuilding franchise. Hence, fans' expectations were rather low, as they expected them to simply avoid getting blown out by stronger opposition.

However, the Colts had other plans and ended the 2023 regular season with a 9-8 record. Had it not been for a closing-week loss to the Houston Texans, they'd have qualified for the postseason.

Hence, entering 2024, the expectations will be to continue the upward trajectory and progress in rebuilding. They'll want to keep Anthony Richardson fit, as their success might depend largely on the sophomore quarterback.

A successful season for the Colts would include making the postseason. The franchise has a proud history, and Jim Irsay will look to keep the good times coming.

