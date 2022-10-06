WATCH: Julian Edelman roasts Russell Wilson’s limp Denver Broncos offense in hilarious Subway ad edit 

As Russell Wilson continues to play football, Julian Edelman has quietly made an impact on social media following his retirement from the game.

From his podcast to various posts online, it is clear he will not go quietly into the night.

His latest post took a well-timed shot at quarterback Russell Wilson after the Denver Broncos quarterback debuted a new advertisement for Subway.

Here's the edit made by Julian Edelman:

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Woke up with an appetite for danger… Woke up with an appetite for danger… https://t.co/ycTwF5OlAD

The quarterback originally featured in an advertisement where he talked directly to the camera while eating a Subway sandwich.

"You ever done anything dangeruss?" Wilson asks the camera in the somewhat bizarre manner, before acting like the camera said something back and responding by acknowledging whatever the person did was, in fact, "dangeruss".

The video was far from the quarterback's first awkward video of the year.

In a spoof of the advertisement created by Julian Edelman, he inserts his end of the conversation into the video as responds to the questions that Wilson poses.

The key response was when he joked that the most dangerous thing he did was bet on the quarterback after blockbuster trade.

The edit is bound to rile up fans of No. 3, but most have handed Edelman a round of applause for the creative edit.

Russell Wilson's history with Julian Edelman

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

In his early career, the Broncos quarterback took the league by storm, bringing a Seattle team to their first Super Bowl win.

To do so, he had to beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48. The team stayed hot the following year, eventually getting to Super Bowl 49.

Mark Brown @MarkBrownTV I feel bad for Russell Wilson but at the same time I’m still salty from Super Bowl 48... I feel bad for Russell Wilson but at the same time I’m still salty from Super Bowl 48...

In the big game, the quarterback faced Tom Brady, the New England Patriots, and Julian Edelman.

The wide receiver played a big part in the game, earning nine receptions for 109 yards, and a touchdown.

Despite the big performance, No. 3 had the Seahawks in a position to win the game.

Down near the goalline with almost no time left in the fourth quarter, the quarterback threw a slant pass.

It was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, creating one of the most infamous plays in Super Bowl history and sealing the win for the Patriots.

In the ensuing matchups, the teams continued to feature late-game fourth quarter goalline stands.

Poll : 0 votes