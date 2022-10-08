WATCH: KJ Hamler smashes helmet in frustration after Russell Wilson’s incomplete pass condemned Broncos to defeat

KJ Hamler and Russell Wilson are coming off one of the ugliest losses of their careers in Thursday Night Football. Heading into the game, it was clear that it was a must-win for both teams.

After taking a 9-6 lead and easily driving down the field, the quarterback threw an interception that allowed the Colts to come back into the game. The game went into overtime with a fourth down for the game.

The quarterback threw to a covered Courtland Sutton and missed a wide-open KJ Hamler, who would have been able to walk into the endzone, and he knew it. After the game, he was seen smashing his helmet onto the ground in frustration. A video of the tantrum has surfaced on Twitter. Here's the brief clip:

KJ Hamler's frustrating start to his career

After going through what Hamler has fought through, Broncos fans are not shocked to see his feelings bubble to the surface in this manner. The wide receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with hopes of helping fill the shoes of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, whose time with the team had ended.

In his rookie season, the wide receiver failed to breakout, earning only 381 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL, causing him to miss the season after earning just 74 yards. In 2022, after a stiff welcome to the NFL, hopes were high that Russell Wilson was going to change the offense to elevate everyone, including Hamler.

Instead, after earning just 65 yards on two receptions, he was forced to walk empty-handed into the end zone as the Broncos lost the game. After the loss, Broncos fans and NFL fans alike called the season a bust for the team. While not mathematically set in stone, most agree that it doesn't look good.

The team next plays on Monday Night Football in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With such a long gap between games, fans are calling the mini-bye the last chance for the team to fix the issues and come out as the team many expected.

