Watch: Lamar Jackson connects with Hollywood Brown for sensational TD against Bengals

Lamar Jackson has been an MVP candidate this season. Along with being one of the best running quarterbacks in football, he's added a passing game from the pocket to his repertoire. His pocket passing ability was on display with 13 minutes left in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The play was a 39-yard touchdown pass to third-year wide receiver Marquise Brown. On first down and ten from the Titans 39 yard-line, Lamar Jackson stepped up in the pocket and completed a deep touchdown completion.

Brown reached out for the slightly overthrown ball and hauled it in. All Bengals safety Vonn Bell could do is watch.

NFL @NFL

📱: NFL app WHAT A CATCH.Lamar to Hollywood Brown for a 39-yard TD! #RavensFlock 📺: #CINvsBAL on CBS📱: NFL app WHAT A CATCH.Lamar to Hollywood Brown for a 39-yard TD! #RavensFlock📺: #CINvsBAL on CBS

📱: NFL app https://t.co/3VKLNeREhF

Lamar Jackson completes sensational touchdown to Marquise Brown

When the play from Lamar Jackson happened, the Baltimore Ravens were losing 13 to 10. Both teams played excellent defensively, up until that point in the game. The only slip-up from the Ravens before that play was when C.J. Uzomah scored a 55-yard touchdown. Uzomah went on to score a second touchdown in the third quarter.

The Ravens touchdown came from running back Devonta Freeman from the Ravens goal line. The Ravens' rushing attack hasn't been as strong this season due to injuries. Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Latavius Murray haven't been as strong as past Ravens rushing attacks.

This makes Jackson's ability to complete deep passes critical. Opponents are stacking the box on Jackson more this year than ever. He's still been able to gain his yards, but the damage he's done has come from inside the pocket more than his legs.

Jackson established good chemistry with rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman against the Bengals. Bateman is coming off his debut game, where he had four catches for 29 yards. Jackson spread the ball out evenly between Bateman, Brown, and Mark Andrews.

Jackson and Brown have been coming on strong for the Ravens

Both Brown and Jackson have taken their games to another level this season. Brown has since resolved his biggest issue since last season, which was drops. He's only missed nine of his 42 targets entering Week 7.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats #RavensFlock Lamar Jackson & Marquise Brown (39-yd TD)Jackson connects with Brown deep on a go route, Brown's 5th TD reception of the season on a vertical route (post, corner, go), T-most in NFL with Ja'Marr Chase & Mike Williams.🔹 Completion Probability: 24.8% #CINvsBAL Lamar Jackson & Marquise Brown (39-yd TD)Jackson connects with Brown deep on a go route, Brown's 5th TD reception of the season on a vertical route (post, corner, go), T-most in NFL with Ja'Marr Chase & Mike Williams.🔹 Completion Probability: 24.8%#CINvsBAL | #RavensFlock https://t.co/C32TkN93YJ

Also Read

Jackson has had games where his passing ability has won the Ravens games. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson had four touchdowns for 442 yards passing. He showed poise, accuracy, and a clutch gene.

With these two 24-year-olds leading the way, the Ravens have to feel good about their chances in every game they play.

Edited by Henno van Deventer