WATCH: QB prospect Malik Willis gifts homeless man Nike gear at NFL Combine 

Malik Willis has made quite the name for himself at the 2022 NFL Combine. At 6'1" and 216 pounds, the Liberty University prospect has the arm and the mobility to project as a first-round draft pick, and that is where he is projected to go.

But the former Auburn Tigers quarterback made news at the Combine for other reasons as well.

WATCH: Malik Willis' humility on display for all to witness

During his time at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the MVP of the 2021 LendingTree Bowl was spotted providing Nike gear to a homeless person sitting on a street corner. The humility displayed by the young NFL prospect impressed many as he is likely on the verge of becoming a millionaire as an NFL quarterback.

The hot topic of the NFL Combine is where will the quarterback prospect end up being drafted.

Which NFL team will draft Malik Willis?

Several NFL franchises are in dire need of a starting quarterback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are a few teams that will be searching for a signal-caller via draft, free agency or a trade.

But many NFL analysts have the Pittsburgh Steelers pegged as the franchise to select the 2020 Cure Bowl MVP with the 20th pick in the draft. The pick would make sense as the team just lost 18-year NFL veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to retirement.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his next choice for the quarterback of the team should have some mobility.

For the second half of his career, Ben Roethlisberger was a sitting duck in the pocket. As the years progressed, his mobility regressed further and further until he was finally relegated to quick passes for his final few seasons in the league.

"Man, quarterback mobility is valued," Tomlin emphasized.

Tomlin, yet again, makes it clear he wants next QB to be mobile.



Many are wondering whether or not the former Liberty University quarterback would be a good fit for a Steelers team that needs to re-establish their identity in their division as well as the league.

The mobility of the Liberty University product would complement the running style of second-year running back Najee Harris. In his rookie season, Harris rushed for 1,200 yards (good for fourth overall) and seven touchdowns. He also had 74 receptions for 467 receiving yards.

The passing game has receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, so a menace such as Willis provides a deep threat with Claypool and a possession receiver in Johnson.

Stay tuned as the 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, 2022.

