NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 13 - December 2, 2021 

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us, and there are 12 games on the slate on Sunday – seven games to start off in the afternoon, four late afternoon games and a Sunday Night Football game between AFC West rivals Denver Broncos versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
All eyes will be on Sunday night as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium to face All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City has a one-game lead in the AFC West with a record of 7-4 over a 6-5 record for Denver.
Here is the full list of games and where you can watch the NFL Week 13 Sunday contests:
NFL Week 13 TV Schedule - Sunday, December 2, 2021
Game: New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. EST.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Game: Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. EST.
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST.
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST.
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Game: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST.
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
NFL Week 13 Live Streaming Options for Sunday games
NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).
FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.
Peacock: Watch Sunday Night Football (Stream every game with Peacock Premium, only $4.99/month)