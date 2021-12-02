NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 13 - December 2, 2021 

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us, and there are 12 games on the slate on Sunday – seven games to start off in the afternoon, four late afternoon games and a Sunday Night Football game between AFC West rivals Denver Broncos versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

All eyes will be on Sunday night as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium to face All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City has a one-game lead in the AFC West with a record of 7-4 over a 6-5 record for Denver.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals coach Zac Taylor said this Sunday's game against the Chargers feels like the biggest game of the year. He asks for fans to show up and be loud. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said this Sunday's game against the Chargers feels like the biggest game of the year. He asks for fans to show up and be loud.

Here is the full list of games and where you can watch the NFL Week 13 Sunday contests:

NFL Week 13 TV Schedule - Sunday, December 2, 2021

Game: New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Game: Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 The last time the Broncos beat the #Chiefs was September 17th, 2015. Peyton Manning was the QB and the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl. Since that time the Chiefs have won 11 in a row. The last time the Broncos beat the #Chiefs was September 17th, 2015. Peyton Manning was the QB and the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl. Since that time the Chiefs have won 11 in a row. https://t.co/KzZm10vDMe

NFL Week 13 Live Streaming Options for Sunday games

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

Peacock: Watch Sunday Night Football (Stream every game with Peacock Premium, only $4.99/month)

Edited by LeRon Haire