"Ain't no one worried with Pat" - Tyreek Hill claims Patrick Mahomes has full support of Chiefs dressing room despite recent struggles

Patrick Mahomes' early-season slump was one of the most extensive storylines in the league. The Kansas City Chiefs started the season 3-4, and people wondered if Mahomes had put his best days behind him. The critics were loud, but the Chiefs' locker room never let it get to them, according to Tyreek Hill.

Hill spoke to TMZ Sports on Wednesday and addressed the Chiefs' early-season struggles and how the locker room reacted. The speedster also went into detail on how nobody in the locker room was worried about Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs' recent four-game winning streak has silenced all talk of whether Mahomes is still the same player he's been since 2018.

Patrick Mahomes plays the most important and challenging position in football. Playing quarterback means there will be massive highs. But there are always inevitably going to be lows, too. Hill, with the realization of an NFL quarterback's life in the league, told TMZ Sports:

"Man, ain't no worried with Pat, man. That's the last person y'all need to worry about. That guy literally works his tail off to be great. You see it each and every week, cause playing quarterback is the toughest job, I feel like on the field."

The nadir of Patrick Mahomes' form came in Week 7 in an embarrassing 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in primetime. Since then, Mahomes has transformed his season into something special again.

He's thrown just two interceptions in the Chiefs' four-game winning streak, which has helped the Chiefs defense stay off the field longer. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, the 2018 MVP threw for five touchdowns and 400 yards in a vintage performance.

Now that the Chiefs are winning, fans have realized that Mahomes is having a stellar season minus the interceptions. The downfield magic may not be their bread and butter anymore, but they're winning in different ways.

Hill, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid are too good to let Patrick Mahomes struggle for long. The core of the team had been together even before Mahomes became the starter. That unity is what has helped them band together in tough times. About that teamwork, here's what Hill said:

"Even though we were going through hard times, guys were still finding a way to have fun with the game. As a collective group, guys were still like, 'Hey we can turn this thing around. It's still early on. We still got the same players. We still got the same coaches that we got from the past years. We just gotta figure out what's going on.' We stuck together. We had players' meetings. We did all of that, and we figured it out and we're just gonna continue to keep this thing rollin' baby."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' next chance to keep things rolling will be in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

