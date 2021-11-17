How Travis Kelce got into the new Ghostbusters advertisement

Travis Kelce doesn't have any problem getting on television. Every Sunday, the tight end is seen catching passes from All-Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, sometimes, that just isn't enough. The tight end wanted to be a part of the new Ghostbusters movie. As such, he found a way to make it happen.

Paul Rudd is the star of the movie and, luckily, is a massive fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, it likely was easy for Kelce to get Rudd's attention. Being one of the main faces of the Kansas City Chiefs certainly has its benefits. To get into the advertisement, one wouldn't be shocked if the events in the advertisement echoed what happened in real life.

Travis Kelce's path to a proton pack

Travis Kelce and Paul Rudd share a video call in the advertisement. Rudd gives thanks for the signed football. In response, Kelce thanks Rudd for the proton pack. Basically, Rudd and Kelce traded a signed football for a proton pack. The camera shows Kelce looking over the proton pack as he proceeds to fire it, scaring one of his neighbors.

It wouldn't be a shock if Rudd and Kelce exchanged a role in the advertisement for a signed football. Odds are good that Kelce received some remuneration for his work as well. Will Kelce also have a cameo in the movie? One can only wait and see.

The movie will be released this Thursday, November 17, and is only available in theaters. The Ghostbusters movies are one of the mainstays of the 1980s pop-culture scene. Many put the franchise in a similar conversation with other pop-culture movies of the era such as Star Wars, Robo Cop, and Terminator.

Ghostbusters @Ghostbusters A trade is a trade, #PaulRudd . Just be careful with that @TKelce ⚡ 👀 Get tickets now to see #Ghostbusters : Afterlife in theaters this Thursday. tickets.ghostbusters.com A trade is a trade, #PaulRudd. Just be careful with that @TKelce ⚡ 👀 Get tickets now to see #Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters this Thursday. tickets.ghostbusters.com https://t.co/TOfZlRFQPf

The newest movie is the fourth entry in the franchise. The first movie was released in 1984, the second one was released in 1989, and the third one was released in 2016. Perhaps Travis Kelce will catch the flick after the Chiefs take on the Cowboys this Sunday. After Kelce and the Chiefs play the Cowboys, they'll have a bye week before taking on the Denver Broncos.

This season, Kelce has had 62 catches for 747 yards and five touchdowns. At his current pace, he is in great shape to have a sixth consecutive season in which he's earned, at least, 1000 yards.

Travis Kelce warms up at Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

The Chiefs have unshockingly come alive with a three-game winning streak after starting the season 3-4. Now 6-4, everything is on the table for the Chiefs and Kelce, who is looking to celebrate his Ghostbusters involvement with a Lombardi trophy.

Edited by Windy Goodloe