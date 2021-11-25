Has Patrick Mahomes addressed his early-season turnover woes? 

It would seem that the interception machine Patrick Mahomes once was is a thing of the past. Mahomes has quickly corrected his early-season struggles and has been instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs retaining their first-place status in the AFC West.

The odd thing, however, is that there hasn't seemed to be much talk about his struggles, at least not from Mahomes himself. Looking back at past mistakes wouldn't serve much of a purpose, it's just a bit odd that it was never mentioned once.

Has Patrick Mahomes completely rebounded?

Patrick Mahomes is going to be Patrick Mahomes no matter how many interceptions he has thrown or how off he looks in his game. The young quarterback is still a generational talent that can lead his team to the playoffs every single season.

There was a time at the beginning of the season where most felt they had "figured out" Mahomes. That is no longer the case.

Since his league-leading interception days, Mahomes now leads the entire league in passing yards with 3,200 yards. He is also at 25 touchdowns. That is only four behind league leader Tom Brady.

Mahomes minimally addressed his issues and the team being "broken" by preaching the will to stay together as a team. It doesn't take just one player. It takes a team, and preaching to stay the course is a good mentality to have.

Mahomes led the league with 10 interceptions but has only thrown one in the past three games. That is great, considering he spent mainly every game throwing at least one. Mahomes' stock seems to have gone up since his struggles at the beginning of the season. He has shown that he can figure himself out and right any ship that he may be sailing, including one that includes throwing a massive number of interceptions.

Mahomes is likely not the type to dwell on past failures; but instead, gloriously move past them. Even during the times where his interception count had been going wild, Mahomes simply said, "I'm going to take shots." That's the championship-type caliber personality that you want from your franchise quarterback.

Mahomes did not need to address his struggles, which every great quarterback that has ever lived has gone through. He simply stated that he would stay the course and keep lobbing the ball downfield for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Something has been corrected at this point for Mahomes to be leading in passing yards, and for the Chiefs to now be on a four-game win streak. Owning up to your mistakes is one way to go about things, but learning from mistakes and correcting them speaks a lot more. Mahomes and the Chiefs will likely see the playoffs again, as well as the AFC Championship game.

