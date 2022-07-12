WATCH: Patrick Mahomes shows off his insane handles during pickup basketball game

Patrick Mahomes' accomplishments on the field have lit up talk shows across the country over the last several years. However, the quarterback isn't limited to impressing on the gridiron.

A video of Mahomes playing well in a pickup basketball game has surfaced. In the video, seemingly recorded on a smartphone, the quarterback is driving to the basket.

Starting near the three-point line on the right side of the court, Mahomes led his defender left before dribbling his way towards the basket.

As with several similar videos surfacing in recent weeks featuring other players, the quarterback drives to the hoop and makes a layup.

Patrick Mahomes' career in the NFL

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The quarterback was drafted 10th overall in 2017 by the Kansas City Chiefs. For most of the season, he sat behind Alex Smith, who had no trouble guiding the team through the regular season. Smith did such a good job that the Chiefs felt confident in letting the rookie play the low-stakes Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes won the game and proved he was ready to start in the 2018-19 season, during which the team found a new gear under him.

In his first starting season, he nearly set a record for touchdowns thrown in a season, throwing for 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Chiefs made the AFC Championship game that year, where they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In the 2019-20 season, the quarterback threw for just 26 touchdowns and five interceptions, but the team won the Super Bowl. Many look at that season as the team's peak.

In the 2020-21 season, the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. In the 2021-22 season, Kansas lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

In the 2021-22 season, Mahomes threw for more interceptions than at any other time in his career, with 13 picks.

Over the last several years, the Chiefs have taken small steps backward, and with Tyreek Hill now gone, fans will want to see their quarterback completely fit ahead of the new season.

Will Mahomes rebound from the slide that has been taking place over the last couple of years?

