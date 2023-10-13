WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' father goes viral after Negro Leagues Baseball Museum visit with Marshawn Lynch

The father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has been there to celebrate his son's success on and off the field. Yet, Patrick's roots are in baseball before becoming one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Mahomes Sr. took a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum this week with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. It was a part of Lynch's weekly 'N Yo' City segment for Amazon Prime.

The pair took a tour of the museum and discussed Mahomes Sr. and his baseball career. He spent 11 seasons in MLB, playing for six teams in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The duo also learned about legendary players in Negro Leagues history such as Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. Also, both learned more about Jackie Robinson, who broke the MLB color barrier in 1947.

Lynch spoke about the history of the Negro Leagues with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's father as fans recognized him walking the street. Both also spoke about the importance of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

As for Patrick Mahomes himself, he played baseball until his sophomore season when he quit to focus just on football at Texas Tech. It seems that the NFL career has worked out for the two-time Super Bowl MVP. The talent didn't fall far from the family tree.

Did Patrick Mahomes Sr. win a World Series?

The former MLB pitcher didn't win a World Series in his career but did pitch in the playoffs with the New York Mets in the 1999 season. He pitched eight innings, allowing seven hits, and struck out four batters that season in the playoffs. The right-hander had a 2.25 ERA in his four playoff appearances.

How much is Patrick Mahomes Sr. worth in 2023?

His reported net worth is $10 million, thanks to his time playing baseball. He spent time playing overseas along with playing in MLB. Over those 11 seasons, he took in around $3 million in salary. It is unknown how much he made in his time outside the United States.