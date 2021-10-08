Watch: Seahawks' double punt nets 62 yards on wild play

Seahawks' double punt nets 62 yards in wild play

When a punt is blocked and the punter ends up recovering it, they usually run it out of bounds or throw their body over it, but the Seattle Seahawks don't play by those rules. Punter Michael Dickson had his punt blocked and deflected in the third quarter. He raced after it, recovered it, and looked as if he was going to run out of bounds with it. He stops short of the sideline and makes a move as if to pitch it back to TE Will Dissly.

Nope. He shanks a punt while in a crowd while on the run and still gets 62 yards out of it. It was such a bizarre play to watch and one that some thought should have ended in a penalty on the Seahawks. While I can't believe that I can ever recall another "double-punt" being performed, it is technically a legal play according to the rule book. Either way, Dickson just proved to be one of the best punters in the NFL, almost like Patrick Mahomes of his position.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks would have liked to have gotten a first-down on the blocked punt as they headed towards the fourth quarter in a hole. They were down 16-7 with three minutes left in the third quarter at the time of the punt. It's only a 9-point deficit, but the team was going to likely be without their star QB for the rest of the game. QB Russell Wilson injured his middle finger earlier in the quarter and it seemed to have been affecting his throws. Geno Smith replaced him in the game.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle I mean, Michael Dickson picked up a ball spinning like a top with one hand then punted a blocked punt 68 yards. Think about that. #Seahawks I mean, Michael Dickson picked up a ball spinning like a top with one hand then punted a blocked punt 68 yards. Think about that.#Seahawks

By the time the game ends, no one will really be talking about Russell Wilson until tomorrow on ESPN anyway. Twitter will be trending about the infamous "double-punt" and you can expect every sports outlet and segment to mention it at some point. The question is...does it count as a Top 10 or not?

