Watch: "Shut the f*ck up!" - Stefon Diggs had the choicest words for Patriots fans after scoring TD

Stefon Diggs made his feelings clear to New England Patriots fans after scoring a touchdown against them for the Buffalo Bills.

The New England Patriots were at home for the first time in December and the home fans were passionately defending their team against their hated AFC East division rivals.

The only way to lower the volume was to ensure that the Buffalo Bills were on top on the pitch.

When Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen, he also deflated the noise in the stadium. And if the volume had not already been reduced as he caught the ball, Stefon Diggs told them to quiet down using some of the choicest words.

When the ball sailed above the New England Patriots' defenders heads and nestled in the hands of Stefon Diggs, he had only one thought in mind as he turned to Patriots fans in the stands.

The Buffalo Bills were already leading 10-3 at that point and him scoring the touchdown put them in a commanding lead.

As he nestled the ball in his right hand, Stefon Diggs took the full opportunity to point out the fans with his left hand. He went on an indentification spree, calling each of the fans out one by one.

As his teammates converged to celebrate with him, he delivered the killer punchline: "Shut the f*ck up!"

It was reminiscent of another foul-mouthed tirade we saw from Aaron Rodgers this season when he too confronted Chicago Bears fans in another divisional matchup. Stefon Diggs captured the passion and essence of divisional rivalry in that moment.

The matter was also of crucial importance because the Buffalo Bills are now 9-6 after a crucial 33-21 victory over the Patriots.

Gaining a two-score lead in front of their fans would have been too hard for Stefon Diggs to turn down without giving it back to them.

He duly did and it seemed to propel his team to a victory and another step closer to winning the AFC East.

