Watch: "Sit down clown!" - Snoop Dogg was hyped for Najee Harris' sensational stiff arm against Browns

Najee Harris had one of the most ferocious stiff-arms we've seen in the NFL this season on Monday Night Football. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back had the best game of his career against the Cleveland Browns.

His stiff-arm knocked down M.J. Stewart and impressed hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg was animated and thoroughly impressed by the strength possessed by Harris.

Watch: Snoop Dogg blown away and hyped by Najee Harris stiff arm against Browns

After Najee Harris made the stiff-arm, Snoop Dogg's inner Steelers fan came to life. The upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer reacted excitingly.

He even compared Harris to a baby version of Derrick Henry. He said,

"Hey I think he's related to Franco Harris the way he runs the ball man. He's got a mean stiff arm, he's like baby Derrick Henry. Gimmie some of that, uuh! Sit down clown!"

Interestingly, Snoop Dogg noticed Harris runs like Steelers legend Franco Harris. During Monday Night Football, Najee Harris surpassed Franco for most rushing yards by a rookie running back in franchise history.

You never know who will show up on the Manningcast, but Snoop Dogg was a highly entertaining guest.

With the broadcast set to return next season, he could be a guest again.

Najee Harris had his best game of the season by far in primetime against the Browns. He averaged a career-high in yards per attempt at 6.71.

Going into the game, Harris was averaging just 3.6 yards per tote compared to four yards per attempt after the game concluded.

Harris showed off everything you could ask for in an every-down running back.

The 23-year-old has strong legs that grind out yards after contact. He also showed breakaway speed on his touchdown run to seal the game.

His touchdown almost ruined Ben Roethlisberger's chance to kneel to a roaring ovation. Luckily, the Steelers intercepted Baker Mayfield with a minute left, allowing Roethlisberger to take the field one more time.

Mark Kaboly @MarkKaboly "(Ben) told me to get down ... I didn't get down." Najee Harris said about his touchdown run with a little giggle "(Ben) told me to get down ... I didn't get down." Najee Harris said about his touchdown run with a little giggle

While Stewart is likely embarrassed to learn he was stiff-armed with Snoop Dogg watching, Harris is sure to be proud.

The Steelers' victory left Snoop Dogg and the rest of the fans at Heintz Field elated with joy.

The Steelers will enter Week 18 with a playoff mindset as they must defeat the Baltimore Ravens and get help to make the postseason.

Their victory also marked their 15th consecutive season at .500 or better under Mike Tomlin.

