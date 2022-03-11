WATCH: "Still Working" - Colin Kaepernick sends message to NFL teams with social media post

Despite facing many challenges, Colin Kaepernick still has his eye on returning to the NFL in 2022.

The quarterback shared of video of him going through some drills with the tagline "still working". NFL insider Adam Schefter retweeted the post and revealed that a source told him that the quarterback is "in the best shape of his life" and is eyeing a return to the league.

Colin Kaepernick came close to returning to the NFL just a couple of years ago when he had an NFL-sanctioned workout scheduled. Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. He felt he was "blackballed from the NFL" after receiving zero offers from teams, although he was much better than many current starters at times.

His tryout in 2019 was disastrous, as he moved the location at the last minute after a disagreement with the league. Scouts and the media were unable to attend due to the last-minute change.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 Still Working Still Working https://t.co/ezBzWf6bUI Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, "in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He's ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl." twitter.com/kaepernick7/st…

Schefter added that Kaepernick wants to play for a team in need of a quarterback and return to the Super Bowl. After his last tryout, it seems like a long-shot. But you can never say never in the NFL.

Is NFL or another league the right path for Colin Kaepernick?

Colin Kaepernick is now 34 years old and hasn't played football in nearly six years. He's withdrawn his grievances with the league and reached a settlement, hence mending the necessary bridges.

But even if he is in the best shape of his life, Kaepernick might not be ready to return to the NFL. Luckily for him, we are in an era where you can join one of the new spring leagues and get yourself back on the map.

The USFL just had their draft and are set to have their inaugural season in about a month. The XFL 3.0 kicks off in 2023 as well, which opens up additional doors if Kaepernick is serious about his journey back to the pros. Playing for a spring league and showcasing his skills in a live game is likely the best way to persuade an NFL team to sign him.

It's unclear whether the USFL or XFL will welcome him with open arms, but based on the current quarterbacks in the USFL, Colin Kaepernick would be an upgrade and help boost the ratings.

