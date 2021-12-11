Watch: "This is f****** ridiculous" - Titans HC Mike Vrabel storms out of press conference after repeated question about Zach Cunningham

It's common for NFL players to cut press conferences short, but Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had his own meltdown and walked out of his interview quite early.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel storms off interview after less than two minutes

Mike Vrabel met with the press on Friday ahead of the Titans' Week 14 match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He likely planned on answering questions about the Titans' playoff hopes, gameplan for the Jaguars, and injury statements on his wide receivers. Instead, the first question was about their new linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was picked off waivers after the Houston Texans released him.

Press conference lasted under 2 minutes. #Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters he doesn't want to talk about the Zach Cunningham addition until next week. After getting a 3rd question about him, Vrabel left. "This is fu***** ridiculous."

"We're excited to add him to our football team. We'll talk more about Zach next week. He won't be active for the football game". - Mike Vrabel on the first question about Zach Cunningham.

"We'll talk about him next week. He won't be active for the game." - Mike Vrabel, a little bit more stern, about the second straight question about when Zach Cunningham will practice.

The next question steered away from Zach Cunningham and got Mike Vrabel to talk in-depth about IR designation and the technology. The question that followed however, inquired about Zach Cunningham and his skillset, which had Mike Vrabel walking off the set before the question was fully asked.

"This is f****** ridiculous."

Most of the reporters wanted to get some details on Zach Cunningham, who was released two years into his four-year, $58 million deal with the Texans. He's just 27 years old and gives the Titans a starter during an injury-depleted season. Cunningham had a few disciplinary issues with Houston, including being late for COVID-19 testing and a separate tardiness situation. Still, he led the NFL in tackles last season and should help the Titans with stopping the run.

Mike Vrabel has been a trending and polarizing head coach in the NFL this season. He's called out and criticized NFL officiating on Twitter. He spiked a challenge flag in a game over a terrible call. Vrabel even walked out of another press conference over questions about Tom Brady this time. And even used a Bill Belichick-type trick against Belichick himself by using penalties to wind down the play clock.

The Tennessee Titans were once in play for the No.1 seed in the AFC, but are now tied for the second-best record in the conference. At 8-4, they have a two-game lead in the AFC South and should clinch the division title. Once they get into the playoffs, running back Derrick Henry can theoretically return along with AJ Brown and Julio Jones, both of whom should ultimately be off IR and healthy for a deep run in the postseason.

