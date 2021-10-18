Watch: Tom Brady keeps up weekly ritual of hyping Buccaneers fans following win against Eagles

Tom Brady is living the good life.

His team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and they are playing even better this year compared to the previous season.

Brady's connection with his receivers, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard, Cameron Brate, and especially Rob Gronkowski, gets better by the day, and more often than not, the team seems invincible.

It is therefore entirely understandable that week in and week out, Brady films himself smiling and celebrating just another win.

Last week, preparing for the Bucs' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady said:

"Great team win, love seeing us play that way. Everyone was playing great, but we got a short week heading up to Philly. Back at it this morning, back to the grind, here we go! Have a great week, let's go!"

Today, while having a rare rest day on Sunday, Brady recorded the following message for the Bucs fans:

"What's up, everybody? I hope you guys are having a great weekend. It's Sunday! And we're off today. We had three tough games in eleven days but great to get a W! In Philly! And, uh, we're on to the next, Bears next, next week this time in Tampa, in the Bay. Let's go! Will be ready! Have a great week!"

Brady vs. Chicago Bears last season

Brady's last game against the Chicago Bears will remain forever in history due to a rare mistake by the Bucs quarterback.

No, he did not throw a silly interception. Nor did he suffer a completely avoidable fumble. Brady just got confused on the downs.

Bears cornerback DeAndre Houston-Carson broke up a fourth-down pass from Brady with 33 seconds left in the Bears' 20-19 victory on 8 October 2020.

Brady held up four fingers — caught on the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, no less — as if to say he thought the Bucs still had the fourth down.

JC Cornell @CornellNFL Can’t wait for the revenge game against the Chicago Bears. Tom Brady doesn’t forget.. except for one time against Chicago last year. #GoBucs Can’t wait for the revenge game against the Chicago Bears. Tom Brady doesn’t forget.. except for one time against Chicago last year. #GoBucs https://t.co/kGxYBJx6Xu

After the game, Brady demurred when asked if he lost count; coach Bruce Arians said he did not.

Later, in a Tik Tok video, Brady would admit his confusion.

Also Read

"You guys remember this one? Fourth-quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not. I don't think I've ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here. Look at that face."

Bucs fans will expect Brady to pay more attention to the downs this time around, while those on the Bears' side will certainly hope the quarterback falls into bouts of confusion throughout the game.

Edited by Piyush Bisht