WATCH: Tom Brady sends recruitment pitch to Julian Edelman, retired WR has hilarious response

Tom Brady is a prominent influence in recruiting players to join his team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is like a magnet that draws players to want to play with him. Could that connection be extended to former teammate Julian Edelman?

Brady caused a lot of speculation Monday by posting a video of himself working out with Edelman. In Brady's video, Edelman runs short and intermediate routes while Brady throws him the football.

In the video, the former teammates appeared to be in good spirits. Brady's grin extends from ear to ear.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear set at wide receiver after the signing of Russell Gage. But for now, it's fun to speculate on whether the best friends could team up once again.

How did Julian Edelman respond to Tom Brady's video?

Brady's and Edelman's chemistry appeared to be well-oiled in Brady's tweet. It's not a surprise, given the two played ten seasons together on the New England Patriots. Both players have remained in excellent shape, despite having their respective stints in retirement. In response to the video, Edelman posted the following Spongebob meme:

Their friendship runs deep enough that Brady attempted to lure Edelman out of retirement in 2020, after initially signing with the Bucs. Since Edelman declined then, it's fair to assume he will pass again, given Edelman will be 36 next season.

Edelman responded: “Absolutely not.”



(H/T The ManningCast on The first day Tom Brady joined the Bucs, he called up his good friend Julian Edelman asking if he wanted to join Brady in Tampa Bay.

Edelman responded: "Absolutely not."

Edelman retired after the 2020 season at the age of 34. He signed with CBS in an analyst role after hanging up his cleats. He's excelled in the role, offering high-football IQ in his takes.

Tom Brady's stint with retirement has been well-documented. A mere six days after announcing his retirement, Brady uttered the phrase "never say never" on an episode of the Let's Go! podcast.

His retirement lasted just 40 days before he announced on Twitter last Sunday that he was coming back for his 23rd season in the NFL. His retirement came one day before free agency, which set off a wave of transactions never seen before in the NFL.

*Wilson officially traded to Broncos

*Rodgers decides to stay for record $

*Davante leaves for Raiders

*Baker asks for trade

*Watson picks the Browns

*Wentz is a Commando

*Mack is a Charger

*Von is a Bill

Things that happened since last Sunday in the NFL:

*Wilson officially traded to Broncos
*Rodgers decides to stay for record $
*Davante leaves for Raiders
*Baker asks for trade
*Watson picks the Browns
*Wentz is a Commando
*Mack is a Charger
*Von is a Bill
*Tom Brady unretires

Whenever Tom Brady retires next, it's likely to be for good. He'll live up to his dream of playing until he's 45 by playing in the 2022 season.

With Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Gage, and potentially Rob Gronkowski on deck, he doesn't require Edelman to be successful.

The NFC has seen a massive exodus of talent depart for the AFC via free agency or trade this offseason. Brady's competition to make another Super Bowl appearance has lowered as he attempts to further cement his legacy.

Edited by Windy Goodloe